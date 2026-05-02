Softball Rewind: Deifel wins 400th game at Arkansas, Hogs take final regular season series over Texas

No. 7 Arkansas (41-10, 15-9 SEC) finished the regular season with a bang, taking a road series from No. 6 Texas (39-10, 16-8 SEC). It was the first series win over the Longhorns in school history, escaping 2-0 in the series opener, then a come from behind 4-3 triumph before Texas came out on top in the finale.

Head Hog Courtney Deifel earned win No. 400 hundred at Arkansas in Friday’s comeback series-clinching win. The Razorbacks also reached 40 wins for the sixth time in Deifel’s 11 seasons at the helm.

Arkansas now awaits its seeding in next week’s SEC Tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington (Ky.).

Two claps and a 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ‼️ pic.twitter.com/P5c6o5GPgQ — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 2, 2026

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Arkansas 2, Texas 0

FULL BOX SCORE

TOP PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 8 K

Tianna Bell: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Brinli Bain: 1-2, 1 2B

NOTABLES

Brinli Bain increased her reached base streak to 12 games courtesy of a double. She also moved into third in program history in single season doubles with 17.

Kennedy Miller increased her career-high reached base streak to 17 games with a walk.

Arkansas recorded its eighth 40-win season in program history, six of which have come during head coach Courtney Deifel’s tenure (2026, 2025, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018). She now has 399 wins in her 11 seasons at Arkansas.

Arkansas is 37-6 when Robyn Herron goes 5+ innings during a start in her collegiate career.

Arkansas is 150-41 since 2001, when its pitching staff issues no walks in a game.

The Razorbacks are 96-18 when issuing no walks under head coach Courtney Deifel (2016-present).

Arkansas 4, Texas 3

FULL BOX SCORE

TOP PERFORMANCES

Saylor Timmerman: 4 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Reagan Johnson: 1-4, 1 R , 1 RBI

Kennedy Miller: 1-3, 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Brinli Bain increased her reached base streak to 13 games courtesy of a walk.

Kennedy Miller increased her career-high reached base streak to 18 games with a single.

The Hogs have won 20 of their last 24 SEC road series, which is the best mark among all SEC members during that time span (2021-present). From 1997-2020, the program had only won 17 SEC road series. Arkansas is one of three programs alongside Liberty (22) and Miami of Ohio (22) to win 20+ conference road series since 2021. 12 of the Razorbacks’ 20 road SEC series victories have been over ranked opponents.

Arkansas Head Coach Courtney Deifel earned her 400th win at Arkansas. She is 400-188 during her 11 seasons with the Razorbacks. Deifel’s first win at the helm of the Hogs, was also at McCombs Field courtesy of an 8-4 triumph over North Dakota State on Feb. 12, 2016.

Texas 4, Arkansas 1

FULL BOX SCORE

TOP PERFORMANCES

Karlie Davison: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Tianna Bell: 1-2, 1 2B

NOTABLES

Arkansas finished the regular season with a 41-10 record while going 15-8 in SEC play. The Hogs’ 15 league wins were the most in a season since going 19-5 in 2022.

Karlie Davison collected her eighth home run of the season.

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