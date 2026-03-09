Softball Rewind: Hogs rebound to win first SEC series, set sights on road trip to Missouri State

No. 5 Arkansas (21-2) had a start to forget to kick off SEC play on Friday, but punched back take the final two matchups over the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs at Bogle Park over the weekend.

“The weekend played out exactly how it needed to for us to grow and be better coming out of it,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “To see the answer Saturday, just the back and forth to then come out today and really control the game, be decisive.

“I love the character and mindset they showed, just really proud of her.”

Ace Robyn Herron got pulled after posting 2 1/3 innings in Game 1, but the senior leader came in relief during Game 2 and secured the 7-6 win before going the distance on Sunday, scattering 3 hits and striking out 10 batter while walking three.

Third basemen Ella McDowell was the offensive star of the weekend, smashing a grand slam on Sunday

Following a 14-game homestand, Arkansas plays at Missouri State on Monday before traveling to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, this coming weekend for a series with No. 4 Alabama.

Georgia 7, Arkansas 2

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE

Ella McDowell: 3-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

The Razorbacks winning streak of 17 games was snapped. The win-streak marked the second-longest in program history, trailing only a 19-game winning streak in 2019. It marked the 11th season in program history in which the Hogs have recorded a winning streak of 10+ games.

Arkansas 7, Georgia 6

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Dakota Kennedy: 2-2, 1 R

Ella McDowell: 2-3, 1 R, 1 2B

Tianna Bell: 2-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Arkansas 6, Georgia 0

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Ella McDowell: 1-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Tianna Bell: 3-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI