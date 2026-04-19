Softball Rewind: Hogs snap long losing streak to OU, but fall in series

No. 5 Arkansas (36-7, 11-6 SEC) dropped the series opener to No. 1 Oklahoma (42-6, 14-3 SEC) by a run, then won by a run on Saturday for the first victory over the Sooners since 2009, but it was all Sooners in the finale Sunday as they put seven on the board in the first two frames en rout to an 11-1 run rule result in five innings and series win.

The Sooners got started with two runs in the first, then put up five in the second before scratching four across in the fourth to enter run rule territory.

Arkansas loaded the bases in the top of the fifth and Tianna Bell reached first on a fielder’s choice to send Karlie Davison across the plate to avoid the shoutout.

Despite not heading back to Fayetteville with the series, the Razorbacks set program milestones with the first Courtney Deifel era win over OU and the first over a the No. 1 team since 2012. The Hogs also snapped the Sooners’ Division I -leading 31-game home win streak.

The Hogs return to Bogle Park for the final regular season series against Missouri next weekend, but first they will travel over to Tulsa for a midweek matchup on Wednesday.

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Oklahoma 8, Arkansas 7

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Ella McDowell: 3-4, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Tianna Bell: 2-4, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Karlie Davison: 1-3, 2 RBI

Cam Harrison: 1-1, 1 2B, 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Reagan Johnson registered her 204 th start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015). Ella McDowell recorded her ninth-career three hit game and her 24 th career multi-RBI game.

career multi-RBI game. Tianna Bell blasted her 45th career home run and 13th round-tripper this season with a two-run shot in the third inning. Her 45 career home runs are the most among all active Razorbacks.

Arkansas 3, Oklahoma 2

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Payton Burnham: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Robyn Herron: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Tianna Bell: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Kennedy Miller: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Reagan Johnson registered her 205th start batting leadoff, which tied the career program record set by Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

Payton Burnham improved to 10-3 this season after striking out three and allowing just two runs on four hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. Arkansas is now 22-6 when a starting pitcher goes 5+ innings without allowing a walk.

Tianna Bell blasted her 46th career home run and 14th home run this season with a two-run shot in the top of the sixth inning. Bell is now tied for the team lead in home runs alongside Dakota Kennedy.

Kyler Del Duca recorded her first collegiate start, batting eighth and playing left field.

Kennedy Miller increased her career-high reached base streak to 11 games.

Arkansas is 148-41 since 2001, when its pitching staff issues no walks in a game. The Razorbacks are 94-18 when issuing no walks under head coach Courtney Deifel (2016-present). Arkansas has won 20 of its last 21 when issuing zero walks dating back to April 6, 2023.

Arkansas snapped Oklahoma’s 31-game home winning streak, which was the longest active winning streak in the nation entering the contest.

Oklahoma 11, Arkansas (5)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLES

Reagan Johnson registered her 206th start batting leadoff, which broke the career program record of 205 games initially set by Devon Wallace (2012-2015).

Brinli Bain recorded her first collegiate start in right field.

Kennedy Miller increased her career-high reached base streak to 12 games.

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