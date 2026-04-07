Softball Rewind: Hogs sweep Tigers to take second straight SEC series, Kennedy earns Golden Ticket

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-5, 8-4 SEC) secured their first 3-game SEC series sweep at home over the Auburn Tigers in a weekend full of clutch defensive plays and Bogle Bombs.

Following consecutive SEC shutouts for the first time in the 11-year Courtney Deifel era, the Hogs plated four unanswered runs on Monday to take down the Tigers.

“I hope that we continue to build confidence,” Deifel said. “Winning is just continuing to get harder and harder. It is really hard to win a series, let alone sweep, so it is not something that we will take lightly or for granted. I think our team saw this weekend that we can win in different ways.”

Senior right fielder Kailey Wyckoff had a highlight catch late in Monday’s game, but was also feeling it at the plate batting .500 (4-8) with 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

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Officer, we'd like to report a robbery!



Kailey Wyckoff takes away a home run to end the inning!#SCTop10 | @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/1ct47kfG5s — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 7, 2026

On a weekend where multiple seniors were honored, All-American outfielder Dakota Kennedy was honored with Golden Ticket by the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, guaranteeing her as a selection in May’s College Draft.

“It is a big accomplishment and something I am really grateful for because not a lot of people get one, so just excited and really grateful,” Kennedy said.

Dakota Kennedy you are ✨golden✨ pic.twitter.com/jNaS3XdPmJ — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 7, 2026

Three of Arkansas’ final regular season series are away and they will be on the road for the next two weeks starting with Mississippi State on Friday.

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Arkansas 10, Auburn 0

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 8 K

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-2, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Kennedy Miller: 2-2, 2 RBI

Karlie Davison: 1-2, 2 RBI

Reagan Johnson: 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB

NOTABLES

Robyn Herron registered her 50 th career win after pitching five shutout innings. Herron also collected her 15 th career shutout which is tied for fourth in program history, alongside Katy Henry (2005-2008) and Rachel Talley (1999-2002).

career win after pitching five shutout innings. Herron also collected her 15 career shutout which is tied for fourth in program history, alongside Katy Henry (2005-2008) and Rachel Talley (1999-2002). The Razorbacks’ 20 run-rule victories rank second in a single-season in program history, trailing only the 2025 squad’s 23.

Arkansas is now 34-6 when Herron pitches 5+ innings in her collegiate career.

Reagan Johnson registered her 198th start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

Kennedy Miller recorded her 26th career multi-hit game and her 22nd career multi-hit game.

Arkansas 4, Auburn 0

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Payton Burnham: 7 IP, 2 H , 4 BB, 5 K

Ella McDowell: 2-3, 1 R

Tianna Bell: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 1-3 , 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR , 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Ella McDowell registered her 30 th career multi-hit game

career multi-hit game Payton Burnham recorded her fourth career seven-inning complete game shutout

Arkansas is 168-25 under head coach Courtney Deifel when hitting 2+ home runs as a team in a game. Since 1998, the Hogs are 265-58 when hitting two or more round-trippers.

Reagan Johnson registered her 199th start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

Arkansas is 198-48 when not committing an error under Courtney Deifel and 404-184 when accomplishing the feat since 1998.

Arkansas 4, Auburn 1

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Saylor Timmerman: 4 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Robyn Herron: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 B, 2 K

Dakota Kennedy: 1-2, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Tianna Bell: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 1-3, 1 2B

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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