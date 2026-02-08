Softball Rewind: Hogs take 4 of 5 in offensive outburst at Kickin' Chicken Classic

The Arkansas Razorbacks faced little adversity and a lot of triumph in the opening weekend of 2026, taking four of five contests at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in South Carolina.

Arkansas blasted Virginia 17-1 in five innings in a Top 25 matchup for the first of four run rule victories, then capped Friday with a 9-1 win over Akron in six innings. The Hogs came out sluggish in the second matchup against Virginia Saturday and dropped their first contest of the season 4-2, then rebounded with an 11-1 rout of host Coastal Carolina in five innings before putting an exclamation on the weekend with a 21-3 thrashing of Akron.

Head Hog Courtney Deifel was proud of the bounce back following the disappointing performance against the Cavaliers Saturday morning.

“Our response today in game two was great that is what we want to see from them,” Deifel said. “We know early, we are still figuring out who we are. Knowing things that we really like and things we need to change. This morning, we did not really like our competitive energy. Sometimes that is going to happen early. We have to figure out who we are going to be and the second game, I thought we really answered and responded really well.”

Arkansas Razorbacks softball coverage is powered by Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood. AFS services ANY natural surface, providing lip removal and edging, laser leveling and grading, ongoing field maintenance, plus much more. Give them a call today to see how they can help you – (501) 416-1218

Arkansas 17, Virginia 1 (5 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

ELLAvate and cELLAbrate pic.twitter.com/9xnNI8i5Yn — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 6, 2026

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Tianna Bell: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Karlie Davison: 2-2, 1 R, 2B, 1 RBI

Ella McDowell: 2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Ramsey Walker: 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-4, 3 R, 1 RBI

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• With the wins, Arkansas improved to 18-12 all-time in season openers and 39-9 on opening weekend contests under head coach Courtney Deifel (2016-present).

• Ella McDowell homered for the second-consecutive season in a season opener with a two-run shot to left field during the first inning of the win over Virginia.

• Reagan Johnson registered a single-game career-high three RBI during the 17-1 win over Virginia. She moved into third all-time in career hits by an Arkansas player with 226.

• Arkansas set a season-opener program record with 17 runs scored in the win over Virginia It also tied the largest margin of victory during a season-opener in program history. The previous record of 16 runs scored was set twice during a 16-0 win over Prairie View A&M in 2011 and a 16-3 win over Belmont in 2012.

Arkansas 9, Akron 1 (6 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Saylor Timmerman: 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Brinli Bain: 2-4, 2B, 4 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 3-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI

Virginia 4, Arkansas 2

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Cam Harrison: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K in relief

Tianna Bell: 3-3, 1 R, RBI

Brinli Bain: 1-3, 2B, RBI

Arkansas 11, Coastal Carolina 1 (5 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

Sit back and enjoy 2 minutes and 51 seconds of @robynherronn striking people out pic.twitter.com/7oyxCAlgMH — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 8, 2026

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 K

Brinli Bain: 2-2, 1 R

Tianna Bell: 3-3, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Ella McDowell: 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI

Ramsey Walker: 1-1, HR, 3 RBI

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• Robyn Herron registered her 11th career double-digit strikeout game. Her 11 career games of 10+ strikeouts rank third all-time among Arkansas pitchers, trailing only Katy Henry’s 14 (2005-2008) and Mary Haff’s 16 (2018-22).

• Reagan Johnson moved into a tie with Jessica Bachkora (2007-2010) in all-time career hits by an Arkansas player with 227.

• Tianna Bell tied a career high with three hits in both games, while her two doubles in game two also tied a career high.

• The Hogs now hold a 4-3 all-time series lead over Virginia and 3-0 series lead over Coastal Carolina.

Arkansas 21, Akron 3 (5 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

Put a ❗️ on the weekend



Our 21 runs scored are the second most during a single game in program history! pic.twitter.com/FvyxzlLzs1 — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 8, 2026

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Payton Burnham: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

Tianna Bell: 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI

Dakota Kennedy: 3-4, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Kennedy Miller: 3-3, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI

Ashton Reichardt: 2-2, 1 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 2-2, 3 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Ramsey Walker: 2-3, 1 2B

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• Arkansas is now 41-10 during opening weekend contests under head coach Courtney Deifel (2016-present).

• Arkansas also registered 18 hits in the victory, which tied for the fourth-most during a single game in program history and most since the Hogs had 18 in a win over Nebraska on Feb. 9, 2020.

• Kennedy Miller recorded a career-high 5 RBI courtesy of a grand slam and a double.

• Ashtyn Reichardt and Kyler Del Duca recorded their first collegiate hits.

• The Razorbacks’ 21 runs scored were the second most in program history, trailing only a 23-run barrage in a 23-0 win over Lipscomb on Feb. 7, 2025.

• Reagan Johnson moved into second place in all-time career hits by an Arkansas player with 228.

• Arkansas has now won 74 of its past 79 contests dating back to 2020 when recording 10+ hits in a single game.

Next Up

The Hogs travel to San Marcos (Texas) for the States Up Invitational at Bobcat Softball Stadium on the campus of Texas State. The games will be live stats only with not TV or streaming, you can follow along here.

Feb. 13 – Wichita State, 10 a.m. CT

Feb. 13 – Clemson, 4:45 p.m. CT

Feb. 14 – BYU, 11 a.m. CT

Feb. 14 – Texas State, 1:15 p.m. CT

Feb. 15 – Clemson, 10 a.m. CT

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.