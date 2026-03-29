Softball Rewind: Kennedy walks off Florida, Razorbacks bag series

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel said back in February that “Sunday is about toughness” and the 9th-ranked Razorbacks dug deep with their backs against the wall in the series finale against No. 3 Florida.

Down 4-3 after rallying from a 4-0 deficit, All-American transfer outfielder Dakota Kennedy deposited a three-run homer over the left field wall with two outs for the walk off victory over the Gators to secure the series win.

“We really do feel like if we have an out that we have a chance,” Deifel said. “You feel that in the top of the order they are seeing it well. It was really amazing to watch. It was not very good there for a while for us. We did not look like ourselves and we weren’t fighting like ourselves. You could just feel a difference in the fourth or fifth inning and it felt like it was just a matter of time.”

Wow! #Arkansas was down 4-0 at one point and Dakota Kennedy walks off Florida with a 3 run 💣 to take the series.



As @CoachDeifel said, “Sunday’s are all about toughness.” #WPSpic.twitter.com/EVVQcgi21Z — Kyle Sutherland (@k_sutherlandAR) March 29, 2026

Kennedy kept calm as she stepped up to the plate with two runners on and felt that she owed something to her teammates.

“I was just thinking that the pressure was on the other team and not on me,” Kennedy said. “My teammates did their job all game, so just being able to be there for them. I was just looking for a pitch I could hit and I was not sure if it was going to go out off of the bat. It just happened to be the first pitch and I don’t not know that it was totally the plan, but definitely was just about controlling my breath and looking for a pitch I could hit.”

Freshman Saylor Timmerman’s efforts kept the Gators at bay and helped put Arkansas in position to win, posting one of her finest outing as a Razorback. She twirled 6 innings of 3-hit ball in relief allowing only 1 earned run and striking out 5 batters.

“I saw a ton of guts,” Deifel said of her talented young pitcher. “Florida is very disciplined (at the plate) and it was a tough weekend everything considering. Saylor dug in and just really stuck to her spins, trusted her spins through the zone and went toe-to-toe with a really great offense.”

Below is the weekend recap of the series.

ABSOLUTE SCENES IN BOGLE PARK pic.twitter.com/ncEN1AJsYp — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 29, 2026

Arkansas Razorbacks softball coverage is powered by Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood. AFS services ANY natural surface, providing lip removal and edging, laser leveling and grading, ongoing field maintenance, plus much more. Give them a call today to see how they can help you – (501) 416-1218

Arkansas 6, Florida 2

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

Reagan Johnson: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI

Tianna Bell: 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 2-2, 1 R, 1 2B

Kennedy Miller: 1-2, 2 RBI

Etched her name into the record books ✍️ pic.twitter.com/1q5NA8T0Ys — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 28, 2026

NOTABLES

Reagan Johnson became the all-time Arkansas career hits leader with 262 hits, surpassing the previous mark of 261 set by Hannah McEwen (2018-2022).

Robyn Herron registered her 500th career strikeout. She became just the seventh pitcher in program history to accomplish the feat alongside Heather Schlichtman (886, 2001-04), Mary Haff (821, 2018-22), Katy Henry (756, 2005-2008), Tammy Kincaid (745, 1997-2000), Rachel Talley (608, 1999-2002) and Autumn Storms (504, 2017-2021).

Reagan Johnson registered her 195th start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace’s 2025 (2012-2015).

More on Robyn Herron and Reagan Johnson’s milestones here.

Florida 12, Arkansas 6

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Brinli Bain: 2-2, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Dakota Kennedy: 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 1-2, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Brinli Bain smashed her third homer of the season.

Atalyia Rijo registered her ninth multi-hit game of the season while recording her fifth homer of the year.

With a crowd of 3,718, it marked the eighth-largest crowd in Bogle Park history and the largest of the 2026 season.

Reagan Johnson registered her 196th start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

Arkansas 6, Florida 4

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Saylor Timmerman: 6 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Dakota Kennedy: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Karlie Davison: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI