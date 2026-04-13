Softball Rewind: Razorbacks take final two from Mississippi State to claim Top 20 series

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (35-6, 10-5 SEC) left no doubt after dropping a pitcher’s duel in the opening game of the series against No. 16 Mississippi State (34-11, 6-9 SEC), taking down the Bulldogs by a combined 18-3 in the final two contests.

Peja Goold came out on top over Robyn Herron in a battle of aces to kick the series off, but then the Razorbacks offense returned to form to claim their fourth SEC series and third consecutive. Herron also became the seventh arm in program history to earn 50 victories in Sunday’s finale.

Arkansas is back on the road next weekend for a critical series against the Oklahoma Sooners, starting with Friday’s Game 1 on ESPN2.

The Big Five O



Congratulations to Robyn Herron for becoming the seventh pitcher in program history to record 50 career wins at Arkansas pic.twitter.com/yA2CzTobXs — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) April 12, 2026

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Mississippi State 1, Arkansas 0

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLES

Arkansas did not allow an earned run for the fourth consecutive game this season. The Hogs now have two four-game streaks without an earned run allowed, having previously accomplished the feat from Feb. 15-21.

Reagan Johnson registered her 201st start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

Arkansas 8, Mississippi State 0 (5)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Payton Burnham: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Brinli Bain: 1-2, 1 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Dakota Kennedy: 1-2, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Tianna Bell: 2-3

NOTABLES

Arkansas did not allow an earned run for the fifth consecutive SEC game this season, the longest streak in program history.

Reagan Johnson registered her 202 nd start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015). Payton Burnham has not allowed a run in her last two starts, totaling 12 innings.

Dakota Kennedy recorded her 14 th home run of the season, setting a new single-season career high.

home run of the season, setting a new single-season career high. Arkansas has turned 29 double plays this season, one short of the single-season program record of 29 set in 1999.

Arkansas 10, Mississippi State 3

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Brinli Bain: 2-4

Dakota Kennedy: 3-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Tianna Bell: 2-4, 2 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 1-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Kennedy Miller: 1-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

NOTABLES

Reagan Johnson registered her 203 rd start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015).

start batting leadoff, which is the second-most in program history, trailing only Devon Wallace, 205 (2012-2015). Arkansas is now Arkansas is 304-9 when scoring eight or more runs all-time, including a 171-1 mark during the Courtney Deifel era (2016-present).

Robyn Herron earned her 50th career victory, becoming just the seventh pitcher in program history to accomplish the feat at Arkansas alongside Mary Haff (97, 2018-22), Heather Schlichtman (73, 2001-2004), Tammy Kincaid (72, 1997-2000), Autumn Storms (66, 2017-2021), Katy Henry (56, 2005-2008), and Rachel Talley (52, 1999, 2002)

Robyn Herron saw her first career action in right field during the fifth and sixth innings.

Arkansas has turned 31 double plays this season, to break the single season program record of 29 set in 1999.

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