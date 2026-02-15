Softball Rewind: Weather puts slight damper on weekend, but Razorbacks still rolling
Mother Nature cancelled one of the scheduled matchups, but could not slow down the red hot Arkansas softball team at the States Up Invitational in San Marcos (Texas) over the weekend.
The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (8-1) have run ruled in all of their victories through the first two weekends. They started this slate with a 10-2 five inning triumph over Wichita State, followed by a Top 20 rout of No. 17 Clemson 12-0 in five, 11-1 over BYU in five, then 9-0 over host Texas State in six on Sunday.
““I was proud of how we competed today and all weekend in every facet of the game,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “We were bought into our plan offensively and had contributions throughout the lineup.
“Tianna Bell and Ella McDowell both had great weekends at the plate and are swinging it well. Our pitchers trusted their defense, and our defense did a phenomenal job this weekend, backing them up. We are looking forward to getting back home and returning to Bogle Park for the Razorback Invitational next weekend.”
For their first slate of games of the 2026 season at Bogle Park, Arkansas will face Southeast Missouri State and Northwestern three times each from Friday through Sunday.
Arkansas 10, Wichita State 2 (5 innings)
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Cam Harrison: 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K / 1-1, RBI
Dakota Kennedy: 3-4, 1 R, 2 2B, RBI, SB
Reagan Johnson: 3-3, 2 SB
Kailey Wyckoff: 2-3, 2B
Atalyia Rijo: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI
Karlie Davision: 2-3, 1 R, HR, 2 RBI
Arkansas 12, Clemson 0 (5 innings)
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Robyn Herron: 5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 11 K
Dakota Kennedy: 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB
Ella McDowell: 3-3, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI
Tianna Bell: 1-3, 2R, HR, 2 RBI
ADDITIONAL NOTES
• The Razorbacks’ 12-0 five-inning triumph over No. 18 Clemson was the Hogs’ third largest margin of victory in a five-inning run-rule over a ranked opponent in program history and the most since March 26, 2023, when they trounced No. 10 Florida 14-3.
• Robyn Herron recorded her 12th career double-digit strikeout game with 11 strikeouts in the victory over Clemson. Her 12 10+ strikeout games are the third-most in program history trailing only Katy Henry (2005-08, 14) and Mary Haff (2018-22, 16).
Arkansas 11, BYU 1 (5 innings)
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Robyn Herron: 1.2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K
Reagan Johnson: 3-3, 2 R, 1 SB
Tianna Bell: 1-2, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI
ADDITIONAL NOTES
• Reagan Johnson registered her 56th career stolen base to move into a tie for fourth all-time in program history alongside Blaire Perry (2002-2006). With three hits today, Johnson now has 234 in her career, which ranks second in program history. She needs 28 hits to break Hannah McEwen’s program record of 261.
Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to eight games. She has now reached safely in all eight of her collegiate games.
Arkansas 9, Texas State 0 (6 innings)
NOTABLE PERFORMANCES
Tianna Bell: 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI
Kailey Wyckoff: 3-3, 1 R, 1 2B
Ella McDowell: 1-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI
ADDITIONAL NOTES
• The Razorbacks’ eight wins have all come by run-rule this season as the Hogs are outscoring opponents 102-13.
• Reagan Johnson registered her 57th career stolen base to move into a tie for third all-time in program history alongside Jessica Bachkora (2007-2010). With a hit Sunday, Johnson now has 235 in her career, which ranks second in program history. She needs 27 hits to break Hannah McEwen’s program record of 261.
• Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to nine games. She has now reached safely in all eight of her collegiate games.
