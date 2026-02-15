Softball Rewind: Weather puts slight damper on weekend, but Razorbacks still rolling

Mother Nature cancelled one of the scheduled matchups, but could not slow down the red hot Arkansas softball team at the States Up Invitational in San Marcos (Texas) over the weekend.

The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (8-1) have run ruled in all of their victories through the first two weekends. They started this slate with a 10-2 five inning triumph over Wichita State, followed by a Top 20 rout of No. 17 Clemson 12-0 in five, 11-1 over BYU in five, then 9-0 over host Texas State in six on Sunday.

““I was proud of how we competed today and all weekend in every facet of the game,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “We were bought into our plan offensively and had contributions throughout the lineup.

“Tianna Bell and Ella McDowell both had great weekends at the plate and are swinging it well. Our pitchers trusted their defense, and our defense did a phenomenal job this weekend, backing them up. We are looking forward to getting back home and returning to Bogle Park for the Razorback Invitational next weekend.”

For their first slate of games of the 2026 season at Bogle Park, Arkansas will face Southeast Missouri State and Northwestern three times each from Friday through Sunday.

Arkansas Razorbacks softball coverage is powered by Athletic Field Services of Arkansas in Sherwood. AFS services ANY natural surface, providing lip removal and edging, laser leveling and grading, ongoing field maintenance, plus much more. Give them a call today to see how they can help you – (501) 416-1218

Arkansas 10, Wichita State 2 (5 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

Touch 'em all Tal 💪 pic.twitter.com/Xi5MkZzOlh — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 13, 2026

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Cam Harrison: 4 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K / 1-1, RBI

Dakota Kennedy: 3-4, 1 R, 2 2B, RBI, SB

Reagan Johnson: 3-3, 2 SB

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-3, 2B

Atalyia Rijo: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Karlie Davision: 2-3, 1 R, HR, 2 RBI

Arkansas 12, Clemson 0 (5 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

Ella brings the Electricity ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/b5hsrp9AFg — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 14, 2026

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 5 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 11 K

Dakota Kennedy: 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Ella McDowell: 3-3, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI

Tianna Bell: 1-3, 2R, HR, 2 RBI

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• The Razorbacks’ 12-0 five-inning triumph over No. 18 Clemson was the Hogs’ third largest margin of victory in a five-inning run-rule over a ranked opponent in program history and the most since March 26, 2023, when they trounced No. 10 Florida 14-3.

• Robyn Herron recorded her 12th career double-digit strikeout game with 11 strikeouts in the victory over Clemson. Her 12 10+ strikeout games are the third-most in program history trailing only Katy Henry (2005-08, 14) and Mary Haff (2018-22, 16).

Arkansas 11, BYU 1 (5 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

For those at home wondering…@tiannabell_ absolutely RAKES pic.twitter.com/lAbeUJhKhH — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 14, 2026

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Robyn Herron: 1.2 IP, 1 BB, 4 K

Reagan Johnson: 3-3, 2 R, 1 SB

Tianna Bell: 1-2, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• Reagan Johnson registered her 56th career stolen base to move into a tie for fourth all-time in program history alongside Blaire Perry (2002-2006). With three hits today, Johnson now has 234 in her career, which ranks second in program history. She needs 28 hits to break Hannah McEwen’s program record of 261.

Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to eight games. She has now reached safely in all eight of her collegiate games.

Arkansas 9, Texas State 0 (6 innings)

FULL BOX SCORE

With two solo HR today, Arkansas 1B Tianna Bell has recorded her second career multi-HR game and first since she had two on Feb. 11, 2023, while at Cal.



Arkansas is 57-8 all-time when a Razorback player hits multiple home runs in a single game. pic.twitter.com/C0pe5jGU36 — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) February 15, 2026

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Tianna Bell: 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 3-3, 1 R, 1 2B

Ella McDowell: 1-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

ADDITIONAL NOTES

• The Razorbacks’ eight wins have all come by run-rule this season as the Hogs are outscoring opponents 102-13.

• Reagan Johnson registered her 57th career stolen base to move into a tie for third all-time in program history alongside Jessica Bachkora (2007-2010). With a hit Sunday, Johnson now has 235 in her career, which ranks second in program history. She needs 27 hits to break Hannah McEwen’s program record of 261.

• Freshman Brinli Bain extended her reached-base streak to nine games. She has now reached safely in all eight of her collegiate games.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.