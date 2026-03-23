Softball Rewind: Wyckoff slams door on Huskies for series sweep

The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (27-4) swept the UConn Huskies (8-21) at Bogle Park over the weekend in their final non-conference series of the season.

Tied 4-4 with 2 outs in the bottom of the sixth inning in Sunday’s series finale, senior Kailey Wyckoff stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and deposited the ball into the right field berm. It was the seventh grand slam of the season for the Razorbacks and Wyckoff’s third home run in 2026.

The bags were juiced with Ella McDowell on third, Dakota Kennedy on second and Tianna Bell on first after drawing an intentional walk.

“I think you could just feel the confidence radiating from all of the team and fans” Wyckoff recalled. “Kota has been on a streak, Tianna has been on a streak and they did not want to pitch to her. I just knew once Dakota got that walk it just gave us all of the energy and confidence that we needed.”

WHOLE NEW BALLGAME



Kailey Wyckoff breaks the game open with our seventh grand slam of the season!



E6 | Arkansas 9, UConn 4 pic.twitter.com/KkKmnZPs1D — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) March 22, 2026

With the sweep, Arkansas completed an unblemished week after taking down in-state foe Central Arkansas 10-2 in five innings on Tuesday. This week will also begin with the Bears, except this time in Conway, before the Hogs return for another SEC Top 10 matchup against the Florida Gators.

“I love what this in-state battle has done for the sport more than anything,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “I love that it just continues to grow it throughout this state and that is the important piece of it. It is great softball, they are a great team but it is growing the sport and exposing the state to high level softball. There are state teams you can follow and be proud of, so I love what it does for the sport.”

The Hogs and Bears will face off at 6 p.m. CT from Natalie Shock Stadium on Tuesday.

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Arkansas 12, UConn 4 (6)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Reagan Johnson: 2-3, 2 R

Ella McDowell: 2-3, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Tianna Bell: 3-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Dakota Kennedy: 3-4, 3 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Atalyia Rijo: 2-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Arkansas 10, UConn 2 (6)

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Payton Burnham: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Reagan Johnson: 2-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B

Tianna Bell: 3-4, 1 R, 4 RBI

Kennedy Miller: 2-2, 2 RBI

Arkansas 9, UConn 4

FULL BOX SCORE

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES

Saylor Timmerman: 3 IP,1 H, 0 BB, 4 K

Reagan Johnson: 1-2, 3 R

Brinli Bain: 1-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Kailey Wyckoff: 2-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 HR (Grand Slam), 5 RBI

WEEKEND NOTABLES

Arkansas registered its seventh grand slam of the season, tying the program record of seven set in 2022.

Reagan Johnson tied a career-high with three stolen bases. She also registered her 12 th career multi-steal game which is the most among all Arkansas players since 2001.

career multi-steal game which is the most among all Arkansas players since 2001. Reagan Johnson collected a single in the victory. She now has 260 career hits and is just two hits away from breaking the Arkansas career hits record of 261, currently held by Hannah McEwen.

Arkansas is 301-9 when scoring eight or more runs all-time, including a 169-1 mark during the Courtney Deifel era (2016-present). The Razorbacks are on a 113-game winning streak when scoring 8+ runs. The last loss the Razorbacks had when accomplishing the feat was a 12-11 loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 11, 2021, during the season opener at the Best on the Bayou Classic in Monroe, La.

The Hogs now lead the all-time series with UConn, 4-0.

Kailey Wyckoff recorded her first career grand slam while tying a single-game career high with five RBI

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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