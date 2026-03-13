Stakes have risen for Razorbacks, Sooners in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE — For the last few weeks, the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team was projected to be a five-seed in nearly every bracket projection, but with the Hogs’ first SEC Tournament game imminent, there’s been some movement.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s projections released Friday have given the Razorbacks a shot to play their way up one seed to the four-line.

Arkansas is currently the highest five-seed according to his projection, but after Texas Tech took a blowout loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament — aided slightly by a glass court that, after many complaints, was replaced with a traditional hardwood floor Thursday night — there’s an opening to move up.

”The final four-seed is available to whichever five-seed can make a charge,” Lunardi said.

Two of the other five seeds are, at the time of the publishing of this piece, playing against one another. Tennessee and Vanderbilt, along with St. John’s, are the other five-seeds in Lunardi’s projection. The Johnnies — which are the one-seed in the Big East Tournament — take on Seton Hall in the semifinal round later Friday afternoon.

What the stakes are for Razorbacks, Sooners

That means that Arkansas has a little more to play for than just holding their seed, as head coach John Calipari put it Tuesday. A win over the Sooners, which have won their last two games each by double-digits, could push the Hogs up a seed-line into the coveted top 16.

”I’m not worried about anything,” Calipari told reporters Tuesday afternoon. “It’s just that you are playing to hold your seed, to improve your seed. That’s what you’re doing. And if that means you keep winning, then you keep winning. But you know your whole thought — like last year, we had to win that first game to make sure we were in. This thing is how much can we improve our seed. But yeah, there’s not worry. It’s just let’s understand that we’re playing for something even bigger than just this tournament.”

But Arkansas isn’t the only one with something to play for. After the Sooners seemed dead in the water at 1-9 in SEC play, Porter Moser’s squad has reeled off eight wins in its last 10 games. They’ve gone from a program destined for an early offseason to one that is on the precipice of an NCAA Tournament berth.

”I think when you’re going through it, when you go through struggle — I was just asked about when did I know they were good,” Moser said of his team after their win Thursday night. “We had some heartbreaks, but every day there’s a proverb I always have, in my book, it’s fall seven, rise eight. Every day they kept on coming back and preparing, preparing.

“To watch them just keep believing, we kept on saying you got to keep believing when other people don’t see a path. We said over and over there’s a path. We lost nine in a row, we said there’s a path. We added the word ‘urgent’ in front of ‘path’. There’s got to be some urgency in that path.”

Lunardi put the magnitude of the consequences of this game for Oklahoma in a much more succinct sentence.

”Most important game of the day could put Sooners in the NCAAs,” Lunardi said.

How to watch Razorback basketball against Oklahoma

The Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Sooners will tip off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday at roughly 8:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on the SEC Network.

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