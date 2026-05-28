Starting pitcher for Arkansas versus Missouri State in Lawrence Regional announced

Right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle will start for Arkansas in the Lawrence Regional first round matchup against Missouri State on Friday, head coach Dave Van Horn told reporters on Thursday.

The California native is coming off of his best performance of the season in the Razorbacks’ 8-1 triumph over Texas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals last week. Gaeckle tossed 6 scoreless frames of 3-hit ball and walked just one batter while striking out 9.

On the season Gaeckle has thrown 67 2/3 innings and posted a 3.99 earned run average with 75 hits, 30 earned runs and 32 walks surrendered while striking out 80 batters.

The No. 2 seed Razorbacks and No. 3 seed Bears will square off for the third time in 2026. Missouri State won the first matchup in an extra inning slugfest, 15-14, then Arkansas got redemption less than a month later, handling the Bears 12-4.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and will stream on ESPNU.

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