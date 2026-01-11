Takeaways from Arkansas’ blowout loss to Auburn

The No. 15 Arkansas basketball team got run out of the gym on Saturday evening against the Auburn Tigers, 95-73, at Neville Arena, in Auburn, Alabama.

Arkansas was cold and disjointed to start the game, and Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall took advantage. He started the game 5-of-7 from the field and scored six points in the opening minutes.

The Tigers jumped out to a double-deficit lead by halftime and grew that to as many as 29 points in the second half.

Here are HawgBeat’s takeaways from the tough loss.

Auburn wanted it more

It should come as no surprise that a team that had its back against the wall with a winless start to SEC play would play more desperate, but that was evident on Saturday.

The Tigers beat the Hogs to every loose ball, rebounded with more intensity, played more aggressively on the defensive end and overall looked like the better team. Arkansas lost the rebounding battle, had less assists than turnovers, allowed 18 second-chance points and 13 points off turnovers.

”They took it to us in every way. I mean, we fought those other teams and had a chance. For some reason, I’m going to say it again,” Arkansas head coach John Calipari said. “They’re not robots, they’re not computers. They’ll have games (like this). Maybe somebody’s girlfriend may have been, I don’t know, but that wasn’t my team. Now we could say Auburn made us look that way.

“But I’m telling you, we’ve played other teams that played hard and were desperate and did it, and we were desperate back and ended up winning games. They were good today. They were good. Give them credit. It’s not like we are a bad team. We’re a top 20 team who got spanked today.”

Hogs couldn’t handle Hall

Arkansas got out to a slow start and the Tigers took advantage, with Hall playing a key part in that. 18 of his 30 points came in the first 20 minutes, and 12 of those came in the first nine minutes of the game.

”He’s got a lot of ways to score, and pretty much does it in every way,” Calipari said. “He’s pretty good, he does good. He’s a good player.”

One impressive aspect of Hall’s scoring output was how efficient he was in getting the buckets that he got. He was 11-of-14 from the field, 4-of-5 from three and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He also set up his teammates and dished out five assists, blocked two shots and recorded a steal.

Arkansas’ shot selection was interesting

There was a clear switch from the first half to the second regarding Arkansas’ shot selection, as the Hogs seemed to want to take every three-pointer that came to them. Arkansas usually only hoists 24.9 shots from deep per game, but it took 17 in the first half.

That number dropped heavily in the second half, as the Hogs attempted just four in the final 20 minutes. Calipari said Auburn’s defense forced them to take the shots they don’t usually take.

”We’re not a team that tries to shoot 30 threes,” Calipari said. “Who did that today? Us, because the stuff was really rough. If you drove, it was rough. You’re not just getting a free lane unless you were driving on us. But like I said, I won’t watch this tape, not my team.”

Home game up next

After two games on the road, the Razorbacks will head home and host the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night.

That game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT and it will air on the SEC Network.