Takeaways from Arkansas’ road loss to No. 21 Georgia

The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (13-5, 3-2 SEC) fell behind quickly at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, and fell to the No. 21 Georgia Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) 90-76 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs started the game on a 19-3 run and increased their lead to as many as 19 in the second half. Arkansas closed that gap and tied the game at 70 with 5:52 remaining, but the Bulldogs outscored the Hogs 20-6 from that point on to run away with a victory.

Darius Acuff Jr. led the way in scoring for Arkansas with 20 points, while Billy Richmond III and Malique Ewin had 12 a piece. The Hogs outrebounded the Bulldogs 43-35, but also committed 18 turnovers that led to 29 Georgia points.

Here’s HawgBeat’s three takeaways from the loss in Athens…

Turnovers, lack of energy plague the Hogs

A lack of taking care of the ball — especially in the first half, when Arkansas had 11 — doomed the Hogs from the start. Acuff and Richmond each had four, while Nick Pringle and Karter Knox had three a piece.

Many of those turnovers came from steals, of which the Bulldogs had 12. To put it plainly, there was a lack of focus in that department. Whether it was ball handling, lazy or careless passes, the Hogs just could not get out of their own way.

“Give them credit, but we’re not that kind of team,” head coach John Calipari said postgame. “That means you’re trying to get your own before you try to pass, and so you get too deep. You get in trouble. When there are people open, you’ve got to give it to them. There are times when you pass the ball just to pass it. Pass, pass, and now the court’s spaced so you can make plays. We didn’t.”

ALSO READ: Razorbacks plagued by turnovers in loss at Georgia

When Arkansas started to make its run in the second half, it did so because it didn’t commit many turnovers. There’s not a box score stat to quantify this, but it seemed like the Razorbacks started playing with more energy and a renewed focus. They started forcing turnovers of their own — the Bulldogs committed 11 in the second half — got out in transition and started turning that defense to offense.

”We just played more defense,” Acuff said after the game. “We were the aggressor, flying all over the place. Had a chance to win the game, felt like we could have won the game. But we were just fighting, playing how we should have at the start of the game.

Unfortunately, when you’re down 19 points, a run like that is hard to sustain and Georgia was able to withstand the storm and get out with a win.

Billy Richmond III earns second start of season

Calipari stuck with the same lineup he did against South Carolina, with Richmond getting the start in place of Karter Knox. Richmond did a lot, with 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist. He also showed off the athleticism and made a thunderous block on Georgia center Somto Cyril.

The Memphis native had four turnovers, but as Calipari has opined about many times, you take those because of the all-out, relentless effort he gives you every second he’s on the floor.

Acuff Jr. 🤝 Richmond III pic.twitter.com/awHV3baLRe — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 17, 2026

There’s no ounce of quit in Richmond, who had six points and five rebounds in the first half. Two of his blocks, including the aforementioned on the 6-foot-11 Cyril, came in the second half, and he was one of four Razorbacks to have a net positive point production (points produced minus points allowed) at 1.2.

Another road loss for the Hogs

As good as the Razorbacks have been this year overall, they’ve not been stellar in true road games. Saturday’s loss was their third loss in road games and their second in a row after the drubbing they took against Auburn last weekend.

The Hogs will get a reprieve from true road games in the next few weeks, with three of the next four contests at Bud Walton Arena, but they’re going to have to get some road wins down the stretch.

To their credit, the Hogs didn’t lay down and quit Saturday like they did against Auburn last weekend, and winning on the road in the SEC is hard.

“This is a hard place to play,” Calipari said of Stegeman Coliseum. “We got it to where we were, and I thought we had a chance. If we hadn’t been down that much early, we would have been up four. A little different game. But you go down 18, whatever we were, down, it’s hard.”

Calipari’s comment harkens back to the first takeaway we had. The lack of energy starting out put the Hogs in a big hole early and they were never able to crawl out of it. That will have to change if they hope to compete for an SEC title.

What’s next for Arkansas basketball

The Hogs will head home and prepare for a Vanderbilt team coming off a loss to Florida on Saturday. The Commodores will be the fourth-straight opponent the Hogs have faced that are coming off a loss in their previous outing.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt will tip off from Bud Walton Arena at 8 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

More HawgBeat Arkansas Basketball Coverage