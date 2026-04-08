Takeaways from Arkansas’ seventh spring practice

FAYETTEVILLE — The sun was shining and there was a light breeze across the practice fields in Fayetteville, as the Arkansas football team held its seventh practice of the spring on Tuesday afternoon.

The structure of the practice looked nearly identical to the previous practices the media has been let in to watch. It started with individual drills, moved to the “Team Tempo” period and then went back to individual drills. The media was let in to view 12 periods, which is roughly an hour of practice.

HawgBeat has takeaways from what we saw in the seventh spring practice, but first, here’s the sights and sounds of practice…

Starting offensive line starting to come into focus?

Yeah, it’s just the spring and things can change, but with the offensive line you want to get some chemistry going. So far, the offensive line has looked the same at the start for all three practice sessions we’ve got to watch:

Both Broussard and Williams were held out of Saturday’s scrimmage, but were back again today. Broussard was sick and Williams had a lower-leg injury, but it was nothing serious and he was right back with the first team on Tuesday.

This year’s offensive line is going to look a little different than last year’s, but having your starting center and right guard back, plus Broussard, who looked good in the limited action he got last season, is a good start.

Offense finding its groove

During last Saturday’s closed scrimmage, the Arkansas offense did not score a touchdown. That can be spun as a good thing, as it means the defense stopped the offense and, last season, it wasn’t able to do that at all.

I wouldn’t worry too much about that yet, for a couple reasons. First, it’s just the spring and things can develop between now and the start of the season. Second, it looked like the Hogs were able to see more success on Thursday.

During the situational team work, the offense was at the 10-yard line on the left hash. KJ Jackson threw a touchdown on a slant pass for a touchdown, then threw one to Maddox Lassiter. AJ Hill came on with the second team and Cam Settles pushed through the defensive line to score.

Immediately after that, Braeden Fuller threw a pass to Antonio Jordan in the back of the end zone…

Antonio Jordan with the play of the spring

In one of the final periods the media was allowed to see, the team did some situational work near the goal line. The ball was on the left hash at the 10-yard line and had to score. KJ Jackson threw two touchdowns — one to Chris Marshall and the other to Maddox Lassiter — but the play of the day, and perhaps all of spring, came with the third team.

Antonio Jordan, a Warren native, ran a fade route toward the back right of the end zone. I didn’t get a good look at who was covering him, but he had a fist full of Jordan’s jersey and was draped all over him.

Despite that, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound pass-catcher rose up and used just one hand to bring in the pass. And I checked, both of his feet were in bounds.

Team Tempo order of appearance, play by play

Over the last few years under former head coach Sam Pittman, the Hogs started most practices with what was called “Fastball.” It was, in essence, a scripted four-play sequence to get the juices flowing. The first team offense would go against the first team defense and so on.

Under Ryan Silverfield, it’s essentially the same thing, except they call it “Team Tempo.” Tuesday’s practice featured one drive a piece by the first, second and third team. Here’s how the teams were dispersed, with play-by-play at the bottom.

Offense

Pos. First Team Second Team Third Team QB KJ Jackson AJ Hill Braeden Fuller RB Braylen Russell Cam Settles TJ Hodges WR Chris Marshall Courtney Crutchfield Antonio Jordan WR Ismael Cisse Jamari Hawkins Dequane Prevo WR CJ Brown Donovan Faupel Jalen Brown TE Ty Lockwood Jaden Platt Matt Adcock LT Kavion Broussard Terence Roberson Jr. Aaron Smith LG Malachi Breland Davion Weatherspoon Alex Johnson C Caden Kitler Kash Courtney Carey Clayton RG Kobe Branham Brooks Edmonson Payton Parks-Smith RT Bryant Williams Adam Hawkes Jonas Nantze

Defense

Pos. First Team Second Team Third Team DE Quincy Rhodes Jr. Xadavien Sims Caleb Bell DT David Oke Reginald Vaughn Trajen Odom DT Hunter Osborne Carlon Jones Danny Beale III JACK Charlie Collins Jamonta Waller Steven Soles LB Ja’Quavion Smith Wyatt Simmons JaKore Smith LB Bradley Shaw Jeremy Evans Ben Bogle CB Jahiem Johnson DJ Hairston Brandon Ford NB Khmori House Carter Stoutmire Tyler Scott S Kyeaure Magloire Ian Williams LaMarcus Hicks II S Miguel Mitchell Tay Lockett Nsongbeh Ginyui CB La’Khi Roland Shelton Lewis Landon Phipps

Play-by-play

First Team

KJ Jackson play action pass to Ismael Cisse for a medium gain

Jackson play action pass to Christ Marshall on a screen for a short gain

Braylen Russell run through middle for a 5-yard gain

Jackson quarterback keeper for a small gain

Jackson complete to Russell for a good gain

Second Team

AJ Hill rollout left, incomplete to Cam Settles

Settles run up the middle for a minimal gain

Hill complete to Donovan Faupel for a medium gain

Hill complete to Courtney Crutchfield for a medium gain

Hill complete to Faupel for a medium gain

Third Team

Braeden Fuller scramble for a short gain, saw nothing open

Fuller complete to Matt Adcock for a short gain

TJ Hodges inside run for no gain

Fuller rolls right, incomplete pass to Jalen Brown

Hodges run for no gain up the middle

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