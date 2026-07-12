Tate McGuire selected by Angels in 14th round

Arkansas right handed pitcher Tate McGuire was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 14th round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

McGuire made 21 appearances and had eight starts last season. He went 1-1 with a 4.78 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 49 innings of work.

The Liberty, Missouri, native is the 10th Razorback to be drafted in this year’s MLB Draft.

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