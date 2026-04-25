Taylen Green selected in sixth round of NFL Draft

Arkansas’ signal-caller from the last two seasons is headed to the NFL. Taylen Green was selected by the Cleveland Browns at the top of the sixth round, 182nd overall, of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Green completed 198 of his 326 passes last season for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and rushed for 777 yards and eight touchdowns last season. His six 300-yard passing games are third-most by a Razorback in program history.

The Boise State transfer started all but one game he played in and won nine games over two seasons at Arkansas. At the NFL Combine, he showed off his athleticism with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and a 43.5-inch vertical jump, which is a record among quarterbacks.

Green is the first Arkansas quarterback to be drafted since Brandon Allen in 2016, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round and currently plays for the New York Giants.

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