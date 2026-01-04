Tennessee transfer kicker signs with Arkansas

The Arkansas football team added another specialist in the transfer portal on Sunday, as it snagged Tennessee transfer kicker Max Gilbert.

Gilbert, a sophomore and Memphis native, is the fifth transfer to come to Arkansas this cycle. He joins Scott Starzyk and Georgia State transfer kicker Braeden McAlister as the third place-kicker on the team.

Last season, Gilbert converted on 73.9% of his field goals. He was perfect kicks from 20-29 yards out, 4-for-6 on kicks from 30-39 yards out and 2-of-3 on kicks from 50+ yards. He was also a perfect 100% (64) on extra points.

Official Bio:

Strong-legged, in-state placekicker who starred for Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis … Rated by Kohl’s Kicking as a five-star prospect and the No. 30 placekicker in the nation … Also tabbed a four-star punter by Kohl’s … Made 45-of-46 PATs and six field goals during his senior season, including a 47-yarder … Punted the ball 17 times for 704 yards (42.2 avg.) with a long punt of 63 yards, and booted 57-of-61 kickoffs for touchbacks … One of three finalists for the 2022 Tennessee Mr. Football High School Kicker of the Year … Competed in the 2022 Liberty Bowl All-Star Game and hit a 43-yard FG late in the second half … Two-time Division II-AA region special teams MVP (2021-22) … Nailed a career-long 54-yard field goal as a junior … High school teammates with current Vols LB Ben Bolton … Grew up playing soccer and started playing football his freshman year of high school … Selected to the TSWA All-State soccer team after his sophomore year and was a finalist for All-Metro soccer player of the year … Committed to the Vols in September 2022 … Coached by Kevin Locastro … Arrived on Rocky Top in December and is participating in bowl practices … Twitter handle is @maxgilbs7 … Instagram handle is @maxgilbs

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

