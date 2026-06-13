Tennessee transfer right-handed pitcher commits to Arkansas

Tennessee transfer right-handed pitcher Brayden Krenzel has committed to Arkansas, according to his Instagram.

The incoming junior from Dublin, Ohio, appeared in 20 games for the Volunteers this season and posted a 9.35 earned run average, surrendered 18 earned runs and issued 12 walks with 28 strikeouts across 17 1/3 innings.

Krenzel pitched in relief against Arkansas three times in 2025, twice in the Fayetteville Super Regional and once in the regular season, a game in which he spun 2 2/3 innings of one hit ball and struck out five Razorbacks.

Krenzel’s father, Craig Krenzel, helped Ohio State win the 2002 football national championship and had a brief career in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals. Brayden Krenzel is the fourth to commit to Arkansas out of the transfer portal.

Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Baseball Roster Tracker.

Player Profile

2026

Tossed a scorelss inning vs UNC Asheville giving up one hit (4/14)

Threw 0.2 scoreless frames with a strikeout in midweek win vs. USC Upstate (3/24)

Did not allow a hit and struck out a pair in 1.1 innings of scoreless innings of relief in rubber game win vs. Missouri (3/22)

Earned his second save of the year with two shutout innings and four strikeouts in 5-4 win over Wright State (3/7)

Tossed three scoreless innings of relief and struck out four against Virginia Tech (3/1) to earn his first-career save at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas

Struck out five in two innings of relief in series-opening win against Kent State (2/20)

Made first relief appearance of the season, striking out one batter in one scoreless inning during12-2 win over Nicholls (2/14)

2025

Came in as relief against Wake Forest (6/2) and struck out three while only allowing a hit in 2.2 innings to help the Vols advance

Tossed 2.2 innings allowing just one run on one hit with five strikeouts at No. 5/8 Arkansas (5/17)

Stranded runners on the corners in a scoreless sixth inning of relief in midweek win over Indiana State (5/6)

Struck out five over 2.2 innings of relief in series finale against No. 6/6 Ole Miss (4/13)

Picked up his second win in as many appearances, pitching five innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits, while striking out four at South Carolina (3/30)

Earned his first collegiate win at No. 10/12 Alabama, pitching 4.1 innings allowing one earned run on three hits, while striking out six (3/22)

Pitched 2.1 scoreless frames of relief against ETSU, marking his longest career outing to date (3/18)

Made first appearance as a starter, opening the game with a scoreless inning vs West Georgia (3/11)

Punched out two in the ninth inning in 13-3 win vs Rice (3/1)

Struck out one batter over one scoreless inning in Tennessee debut vs UNC Asheville (2/18)

HIGH SCHOOL

Participated in both the Perfect Game and Prep Baseball All-American Games

Played travel ball for Bo Jackson Elite, where his squad reached the Final Four at the PBR 17u Championship

Earned numerous honors such as All-Ohio, All-District, All-Region and All-Conference

Had multiple standout performances, such as 15 strike outs in a game and also throwing two no hitters

Was in the National Honor Society and voted to be an Academic All-Ohio member

A multi-sport athlete that also played basketball in high school

PERSONAL

Born on Jan. 13, 2006

Majoring in Finance

Son of and Craig, a former football player for Ohio State, and Beth Krenzel

Has two younger brothers, Austin and Colt, and a younger sister, Ellie

Was the class Valedictorian at Dublin Jerome High School in Dublin, Ohio

Enjoys golfing, playing video games and skiing in his free time

Chose Tennessee over Ohio State and Kentucky because of the coaching staff, the school and the tradition

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