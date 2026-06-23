Texas A&M transfer lefty Kate Munnerlyn commits to Arkansas softball

Arkansas softball landed its fifth commitment from the transfer portal on Tuesday from left-handed pitcher Kate Munnerlyn.

In 23 appearances for Texas A&M this season, the incoming junior from California struck out 40 batters in 48 1/3 innings while posting a 5.65 earned run average, surrendering 54 hits and 39 earned runs, and issuing 24 walks.

Munnerlyn is the first pitcher to commit to Arkansas of the transfer portal cycle.

Player Bio

2025 (FRESHMAN): Made 13 appearances, including one start finishing the season with 19 strikeouts in 26.0 innings of work and two saves … Made relief appearances in the middle innings of game two and three against No. 6 LSU totaling 2.2 scoreless innings of work with two strikeouts … Earned her first career win pitching 3.0 scoreless innings in relief, striking out three and yielding only one walk against LMU … Made her SEC debut against No. 3 Florida on March 8 … Earned her first career save entering the circle in the final inning and striking out one batter in an extra innings win over Virginia … Made her first career start against Southeastern Louisiana going 5.0 innings and striking out seven, while allowing two runs, two hits and two walks.

HIGH SCHOOL: Was named the 2024 Gatorade California Softball Player of the Year … As a senior she led Saint Francis to a 28-1 record and the Central Coast Section Open Division Tournament championship … Was undefeated in the circle with a 15-0 record, while boasting a 0.52 ERA, 183 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched and added six home runs and 35 RBI, while hitting .356 at the dish in 2024 … In 2023 she helped lead her team to the NorCal Championship game, while being named the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports CCS Pitcher of the Year … Won the Livermore Stampede and was named the tournament MVP, while receiving All-Tournament team recognition … Won the NorCal Championship and WCAL title in 2022, as well as leading her team to the CCS Championship … In 2021, she was a WCAL and CCS champion … Varsity lettered each year of her high school career … Coached by Mike Oakland at Saint Francis and coached by Corey Mathis while playing club with the Arizona Storm.

PERSONAL: Daughter of Rhonda and Patrick Munnerlyn … Has one brother, Brady … Her parents are former Texas A&M students class of 1993, while her grandfather, Charles Munnerlyn ’62 and numerous aunts and uncles also attended Texas A&M … Volunteers her free time serving in Martha’s Kitchen prepping food for homeless and has also served at Second Harvest Food Bank and Order of Malta … Interesting fact is she once went a 12 mile hike with her family and went on the world’s longest zip line in Canada … She likes to bake, draw and play video games with friends … Plans to major in kinesiology.

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