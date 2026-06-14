Texas defensive back commits to Arkansas

Denton (Texas) Ryan three-star defensive back John Catlin IV announced his commitment to Arkansas on Instagram during his official visit on Saturday.

Catlin, 5-10.5 and 145 pounds, also has offers including Boston College, Boise State, BYU, North Texas, and North Texas, among others.

In 12 games for Ryan as a junior, Catlin logged 31 total tackles (26 solo), recovered a fumble, and nabbed 2 interceptions according to MaxPreps. Catlin is the 17th to commit to Arkansas’ 2027 class.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Auburn (Ala.) QB Cason Myers

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.