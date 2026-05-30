'This is the standard now': Ella McDowell, Courtney Deifel reflect on impact of monumental season

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – If you were to ask anyone associated with the Arkansas softball team who they can always rely on for comedic relief, likely all would say Ella McDowell.

Though she is liable at anytime to bust a dance move or get a laugh out of a broadcast crew, the Richmond (Texas) product is all business at the hot corner.

A key part of the Razorbacks’ first ever run to the Women’s College World Series this season and one of the top returners for 2027, McDowell pledged that the program’s expectations have been elevated.

“This is the standard now,” McDowell confidently stated following Arkansas’ season-ending loss to UCLA Friday. “I really believe that this is a new era of Arkansas softball and, now that we have done it, that is going to be the expectation every single year.”

The Hogs will lose at least six starters (senior shortstop Atalyia Rijo has one more year of eligibility), but this group will forever be remembered for taking the program to new heights.

“Obviously we were the first team to make it here, so that can speak for itself, but I think when you watch us play you can see how much we love each other and how much fun we have together,” departing second baseman Karlie Davison said. “I know that is not the case everywhere. I hope that we made everyone proud and we made history for this program.”

Now that the baton has been passed to her as one of the upperclassman leaders, McDowell is grateful for what she learned from her closest peers who also served as mentors.

“I have learned so much from everyone on the team, especially the seniors,” McDowell said. “They are all so different and unique in their own ways and I am so thankful to have got to know them and to continue to build our relationship in the future. I love them dearly, so much.”

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Buying Into The Standard

11th-year head coach Courtney Deifel has led the charge in establishing Arkansas as a national power and that status was solidified with the long-awaited trip to Oklahoma City. Since 2021, Arkansas has hosted four super regionals and this season’s 47 victories are the second-most in program history.

“These seniors just trusted us: as coaches, as a program, (they trusted) each other and they just showed up every day,” Deifel, the winningest coach in program history, said. “They did not take a day off.”

Deifel affirmed Davison’s sentiments.

“They cared about each other and about doing things right, that, too, is our standard and they lived it every day,” Deifel continued. “They made our state proud and a lot of little girls proud that are now looking at them and wanting to be them.”

The highs of the season also forced Deifel to take a step back and remember these moments do not come around every day.

“I have learned to just enjoy the ride,” Deifel said. “We just got to have a moment in the locker room and (hitting coach) DJ (Gasso) started us and said ‘the journey is the reward’. It hit me so hard to just enjoy the journey, enjoy this group that will never happen again. It is a group I will not take for granted because they are not all built like this and I told them I am just so thankful they chose us.

“Everybody involved in our program, it is just an absolute joy. For me, I do not take for granted that I love going to work and who I work with, the tough days and the good days.”

The success has not only sparked massive interest from the next generation, but there was support across The Natural State, as well as from previous players who set the foundation for what is now the standard.

“I was just full of pride and love for everyone that came before,” Deifel said. “We had so many alums show up and just be so proud to celebrate this program and the team that made it because they have been knocking and have poured their hearts into this program so that this could happen.

“I got a text from a fan that said ‘thanks for giving us something to believe in and follow’. I think that is the beauty of the fans, they believe in this group and are proud of this group. They show up and we knew that they would. It is only going to grow from here.”

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