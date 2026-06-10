Three Hogs named NCBWA All-Americans

Arkansas pitchers Hunter Dietz, Ethan McElvain and shortstop Camden Kozeal were named All-Americans by the National College Baseball Writer’s Association, it was announced Wednesday.

McElvain was named to the Second Team while Kozeal and Dietz were named to the Third Team.

The three Razorbacks are the 39th, 40th and 41st All-America selections in the Dave Van Horn era at Arkansas. McElvain and Dietz are the 11th and 12th pitchers to earn the recognition under pitching coach Matt Hobbs, and Kozeal is the 12th hitter to gain the award under Nate Thompson.

Dietz turned into Arkansas’ ace this past season. The Golden spikes Award semifinalist finished the campaign with a 7-4 record, 3.57 ERA and a team-leading 131 strikeouts, including an SEC-best 47 strikeouts looking, in 85.2 innings over 16 starts on the mound for the Hogs.

An All-SEC selection, Ditz had an SEC-best nine quality starts and was the first pitcher in the league to cross the 100-strikeout threshold. He finished with 131 strikeouts on the year.

Kozeal slashed a team-leading .318/.410/.653 with 20 home runs and 71 RBI in 62 games on the year. The Razorback shortstop led the team in nearly every major offensive category: batting average (.318), runs scored (59), base hits (78), doubles (18), triples (2), home runs (20), RBI (71), total bases (160) and slugging percentage (.653).

Kozeal’s 20 homers tied with Chad Spanberger, Andrew Benintendi and Rodney Nye for fourth most in a season by a Razorback.

McElvain was Arkansas’ closer this season and posted a 6-0 record with a 1.03 ERA in 19 appearances this season. The lefty earned All-SEC honors and is a finalist for the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year award, given to the nation’s top relief pitcher.

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