Three Razorbacks earn more preseason honors

Arkansas baseball infielder Cam Kozeal, catcher Ryder Helfrick and outfielder Kuhio Aloy have each been selected All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Kozeal made the First Team at second base, Helfrick the Second Team and Aloy the Third Team. The NCBWA’s preseason All-America squads are considered the first step toward the eventual selection of the Dick Howser Trophy, which has been voted upon for 28 seasons by members of the association.

Kozeal is in his second season at Arkansas after he transferred from Vanderbilt. He started 55 games and slashed 333/.386/.606 with 15 homers and 62 RBI while earning All-SEC honors in 2025.

Helfrick has received plenty of preseason praise and was also named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List on Wednesday. He started 56 games for the Hogs last spring and slashed .305/.420/.616 with 15 home runs and 38 runs batted in. Defensively, he committed only three errors on 629 chances (.995 fielding percentage) and threw out 10 of 45 attempted base stealers (.222 average).

Aloy spent all last season at designated hitter but will play in the outfield this season. He played in 61 games and started 60 last year and slashed .317/.404/.539 with 13 home runs and a team-high 70 RBI.

The seventh-ranked Razorbacks will begin the season against Oklahoma State in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 13. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game will stream on FloSports.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.