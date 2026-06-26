Three Razorbacks listed in ESPN’s way-too-early 2027 mock draft

The 2026 NBA Draft wrapped up on Wednesday night, with three total Razorbacks being selected. Darius Acuff Jr. went No. 7 to the Sacramento Kings, while Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile were taken early in the second round with the 35th and 36th picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

The three draft picks pushed John Calipari’s total to 65 in his career, four of which have been from Arkansas. Acuff became Calipari’s 30th lottery selection, which is the most by any college coach.

With the draft right behind us, it makes the most sense to start looking ahead to the 2027 NBA Draft, right? Kind of. There’s still an entire college basketball season to be played before next year’s draft, but three current Hogs were listed in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early mock draft on Thursday afternoon.

ALSO READ: ‘I’d want to be in the foxhole with him’: ‘Toughness’ sets Darius Acuff Jr. apart from rest of NBA Draft class

Jordan Smith Jr. — Round 1, Pick 2 (Chicago)

Arkansas’ crown jewel of the 2026 class, five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. is listed at No. 2 in the mock draft.

“Smith is an explosive, high-energy guard who can get downhill in a hurry and excels at disrupting plays on the defensive end,” the mock draft reads. “He appears ticketed for plenty of point guard minutes at Arkansas, and how he handles that responsibility will determine whether he can make a real No. 1 case.”

Smith is penciled in as a starter for next season and led the Paul IV Catholic Panthers to a 33-2 record as a senior. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 boards and 5.6 assists to go along with 3.2 steals per game.

The Washington, D.C., native was a McDonald’s All-American, the Naismith High School Player of the Year, National Gatorade Player of the Year and more.

Miikka Muurinen — No. 12

Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen doesn’t have a team listed in the mock draft but is projected 12th on ESPN’s Big Board.

It’s worth noting that the Big Board is not a mock draft, just who the best available players are after the Top 10.

Muurinen’s courtship with Arkansas spanned more than a year. He took an official visit to Fayetteville in Sept. 2024. There were whispers he would go straight to the NBA, but opted to play in college for at least one season and signed with Arkansas on May 19.

Nicknamed “Slim Jesus,” Muurinen has an insane amount of bounce and will bring plenty of highlight dunks to Bud Walton Arena, much like that man he is replacing, Brazile, at the four spot.

Murrinen played for the Finland National Team and also played for KK Partizan Belgrade in the Euroleague, but left that program in February, according to basketnews.com.

He most recently suited up for Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit and played against fellow Arkansas commit Jordan Smith Jr. He scored 10 points and had eight rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

“I call him Baby Dirk” 👀



🎥 Hear from Billy Richmond exclusively on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/4wKgRMv1ie — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) June 18, 2026

Billy Richmond III — No. 52

This one feels a little low, but Billy Richmond III is listed as the 52nd-best player in the draft according to ESPN.

Richmond’s stay-or-go decision created some buzz, as Jon Rothstein initially reported he was staying in the draft before he corrected and reported the Memphis native is returning to school.

A key piece down the stretch for the Razorbacks last season, Richmond had double-figure scoring games in four of the final five contests of the season. He had a stretch late in the regular season where he scored at least 20 points.

Richmond opted to test the draft waters and went to the NBA Combine, where he posted the following measurables:

Height: 6-foot-5 3/4 inches

Weight: 195.4 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-8 inches

Standing reach: 8-foot-5 inches

Hand length (inches): 9

Hand width (inches): 9.25

He also showed off an improved three-point shot and went 17-for-25 from three in the Star Drill. The development of his three-point shot is likely what separates him between the first and second round.

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