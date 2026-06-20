Three-star cornerback de-commits from Arkansas

LaGrange (Ga.) three-star cornerback Zy’Corius Huzzie de-committed from Arkansas on Saturday.

Huzzie originally chose the Razorbacks over offers from Troy, Tulane and others. He recently took an official visit to Cincinnati as well.

With Huzzie’s de-commitment, Arkansas is down to 19 commits in the class of 2027.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Auburn (Ala.) QB Cason Myers

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

• Arlington Martin (Tx.) S Kevin Grant

• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw

• Buford (Ga.) S Jameer Cantrell

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