Three-star linebacker out of Texas commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has earned the commitment of three-star linebacker Bryce Breeden, he announced Friday.

Breeden, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, made the announcement at a ceremony at his high school.

The Bridge City (Tx.) native took his official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 23. He chose the Razorbacks over offers from TCU, Northwestern, Purdue, Arizona and others.

The Boilermakers had specifically made a real push for Breeden and were thought to be the leaders in his recruitment coming off his official visit to Purdue. Arkansas won out in the end, though.

As a junior last year for Bridge City, Breeden logged 109 total tackles, including 86 solo, 23 assists, and 19 for loss. He also had eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two blocked field goals, and a pair of pass breakups.

Breeden is ranked the No. 76 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 137 player in the state of Texas according to Rivals. He brings Arkansas’ total in the class to 23 and is the second to jump on board for the Hogs in as many days.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

• Martin (Texas) DB Kevin Grant

• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw

• Buford (Ga.) DB Jameer Cantrell

• Armwood (Fla.) OL Judah Gumbs

• Garden City (Kan.) JUCO DL Mahonri Maiava

• Seminary (Miss.) DB Stanley Peters

• Bridge City (Texas) LB Bryce Breeden

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