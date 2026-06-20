Three-star offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Judah Gumbs, he announced Saturday.

Gumbs, 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, made his pledge public with a post on his X account.

Gumbs chose Arkansas over offers from Syracuse, Mississippi State, Tulane and others.

Arkansas is now back to 20 commitments in the class of 2027. Gumbs is the sixth offensive lineman in the class.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Auburn (Ala.) QB Cason Myers

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

• Arlington Martin (Tx.) S Kevin Grant

• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw

• Buford (Ga.) S Jameer Cantrell

• Armwood (Fla.) OT Judah Gumbs

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