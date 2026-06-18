Three-star offensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Alijah Shaw, he announced Thursday afternoon.

Shaw, who stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 296 pounds, plays for Blue Valley North on the Kansas side of the KC Metro. He chose the Razorbacks over Wisconsin, Boston College and Oklahoma State, which rounded out his Top 4.

He’s ranked the No. 464 player in the nation and the 38th-best offensive tackle according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The Leawood, Kansas, native took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of May 29, which was enough to sway him and earn his pledge.

With Shaw’s commitment, the Razorbacks are up to 18 total in the class of 2027, which includes five offensive linemen.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Auburn (Ala.) QB Cason Myers

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw

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