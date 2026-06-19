Three-star safety chooses Arkansas over SEC foes

Arkansas has beaten out the likes of Georgia, Florida and Vanderbilt for three-star safety Jameer Cantrell, who announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Friday evening.

Cantrell, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds, took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 12. It was the latest in a long push by the Razorbacks’ coaching staff to seal the deal, and it worked.

BREAKING: Three-star S Jameer Cantrell has committed to Arkansas, he tells me.



Jameer is the No. 66 Safety in the class of 2027.



He chose Arkansas over Georgia, Wake Forest, Florida, and Vanderbilt.#WPS pic.twitter.com/UJpjMcdcJu — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) June 19, 2026

The finalists for Cantrell’s services were Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Arkansas. He comes out of Buford, a Division I factory northeast of Atlanta.

Cantrell is the second Buford product to commit to Arkansas in as many years, as the Hogs locked up offensive lineman Ben Mubenga in the class of 2026.

With Cantrell’s commitment, Arkansas sits at 20 in the class of 2027.

2027 Arkansas Commitments

• Sheridan OL Bradley Sturdivant

• LaGrange (Ga.) CB Zy’Corius Huzzie

• Jenks (Okla.) OL Odaefe Oruru

• Rogers OL Henry Frazier

• Fayetteville LB Will Caston

• Valley View DL Eli Thornton

• Marion RB Jeremiah Dent

• Thompson (Ala.) WR Darion Moseley

• Lewisville (Texas) P Declan Hamm

• Rock Bridge (Mo.) K Rocco DePrima

• Kirkwood (Tenn.) TE Parker Keenan

• Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) EDGE Keith Richmond

• Riverdale (Tenn.) DL James Stewart

• Hendersonville (Tenn.) OL Teagan Parizek

• Thomas County Central (Ga.) WR Jabari Watkins

• Auburn (Ala.) QB Cason Myers

• Ryan (Texas) DB John Catlin IV

• Arlington Martin (Tx.) S Kevin Grant

• Blue Valley North (Kansas) OL Alijah Shaw

• Buford (Ga.) S Jameer Cantrell

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