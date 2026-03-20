Tipoff time announced for Arkansas' second round matchup against High Point

PORTLAND, Ore. – The 4-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (27-8) will face 12-seed High Point Panthers (31-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tipoff is set for approximately 8:45 p.m. CT Saturday and will be broadcast on TBS and TruTV with Brad Nessler, Wally Szcrerbiak and Jared Greenberg on the call.

Arkansas had no problem dispatching No. 13 Hawaii 97-78 in a wire-to-wire win behind 24 points from Darius Acuff Jr.

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High Point pulled off the upset against No. 5 Wisconsin, 83-82. Chase Johnston, who had not made a two-point shot the entire season, made a game-winning layup on a fastbreak opportunity with 11 seconds left.

The Arkansas/High Point game will follow Texas vs. the winner of Gonzaga and Kennesaw State.

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