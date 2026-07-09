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Tony Bua, Ronnie Brewer among recipients for UA Sports Hall of Honor

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Kyle Sutherland@HawgBeat
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Ronnie Brewer
March 5, 2006; Athens, GA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard (10) Ronnie Brewer crashes into Georgia Bulldogs center (45) Rashaad Singleton on his way to the basket and loses control of the ball in first half action at Stegeman Coliseum. The Razorbacks won 74-57. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2006 Dale Zanine

Seven recipients were announced on Thursday for the 2026 class of the University of Arkansas Hall of Honor.

Tony Bua (football) and Ronnie Brewer (men’s basketball) are among the most notable names, along with Brett Eibner (baseball), Heather Schlichtman Scharf (softball), Bud Still (men’s golf), Tina Sutej (women’s track & field), and longtime athletic trainer Dave England will be inducted posthumously.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Walton Arts Center, the night before the Arkansas football team hosts Tulsa.

Click here for more information on the inductees.

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