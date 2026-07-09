Tony Bua, Ronnie Brewer among recipients for UA Sports Hall of Honor

Seven recipients were announced on Thursday for the 2026 class of the University of Arkansas Hall of Honor.

Tony Bua (football) and Ronnie Brewer (men’s basketball) are among the most notable names, along with Brett Eibner (baseball), Heather Schlichtman Scharf (softball), Bud Still (men’s golf), Tina Sutej (women’s track & field), and longtime athletic trainer Dave England will be inducted posthumously.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 25 at the Walton Arts Center, the night before the Arkansas football team hosts Tulsa.

Click here for more information on the inductees.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.