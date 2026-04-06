Defensive line transfer additions making impact for Razorbacks

Arkansas’ defensive line was a sore spot last season, and new head coach Ryan Silverfield hit the transfer portal hard to fix that issue ahead of the 2026 season.

Silverfield has two coaches along the front — Kynjee’ Cotton and Landius Wilkerson. The former comes to Arkansas from the Miami Dolphins, where he was the assistant defensive line coach, while the latter comes from Tulane.

Wilkerson was actually a late addition to the party, as he came after Marion Hobby bolted to the Indianapolis Colts a month or so after he got to campus. He coaches the defensive ends while Cotton handles the defensive tackles, but it’s a collaborative effort from the Alabama State alums.

”We’re really doing the whole room together,” Wilkerson said. “For example, we could change every day, by drills, by periods, it’s just we’ve got the same background as far as fundamentally, defensive line technique, so it’s really easy. We speak the same language, and then we meet every day and go through it and just, ‘Hey man, what you want to do today?’

“We’re kind of a two-headed monster. But technically when we meet, I’ve been taking the edges, and he’s been taking the inside guys.”

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Virginia transfer Hunter Osborne turning heads

One guy both Cotton and Wilkerson talked about is Virginia transfer Hunter Osborne. He played in 14 games last season for the Cavaliers and logged 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, and Cotton said the leadership aspect he brings to the team stick out.

“He can line us up, he can tell you what each guy is doing on defense,” Cotton said. “I think that’s huge because with a young guy like Danny, when I throw him in there with Hunter, Hunter takes charge of the front. He teaches, ‘Hey man, look, boom-boom-boom,’ gets him lined up and get him going. And also his leadership.

“I think that’s huge for him. He’s taken more strides. I think he’s more comfortable now that he’s been here and done a couple of practices because now he’s getting on guys. He’s showing that other side to him. You need that in that room because we are a fairly young room. With him being one of the veteran guys and him now showing that he can really take charge and be that leader, it’s been big for us.”

Other transfer tackles that stick out

Along with Osborne are a flurry of other transfers who, while they may not have the production in college, have a lot of promise.

Trajen Odom comes to Arkansas after one season at Ohio State where he played in just two games to preserve his redshirt. The former four-star recruit didn’t record any stats, but Cotton believes the potential is sky-high for him at Arkansas.

”I mean, he’s talking about Twitch, you talking about high IQ,” Cotton said. “Trajen now, he can go, this guy– I just truly believe that if he can just, I told him, if you can slow down the speed up, man, I’m just telling you, it’s going to be a game-changer for you and inside for us.”

Along with Odom in the camp of “not much experience but big potential” is Carlon Jones, who had a similar situation at Southern California last season. He’s been playing at nose tackle this spring, but is capable of moving around, and Cotton said he’s a “very cerebral player,” who has looked solid in the spring.

“Day-Day” Sims next in line behind Quincy Rhodes Jr.?

Xadavien Sims has a twin brother named Craig, and his nickname is “Day-Day,” which comes from the movie “Next Friday.” Cotton and Wilkerson lauded plenty of players on the defensive line, but said Sims has been one of the best defensive linemen through part in the spring in stopping the run.

“I mean honestly, this guy has all the tools, all the measurables,” Cotton said. “He can be as good as he wants to be. You could argue, like, he’s probably one of our best run-stoppers. I mean, this guy now, he’ll strike you. Now, the biggest thing that we harp on him about is, ‘hey man, continue to strain. Continue to fight. When that tank’s empty, that tank is empty’.

“So our biggest thing now is strain, because he’s smart. He knows all the drops. He knows all the stuff that we need him to do, now it’s just strain and finish.”

Sims came to Arkansas after one season at Oregon. He played just two games and logged one tackle for the Ducks last season. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect according to Rivals and chose the Ducks over offers from all of the top schools in the country.

Arkansas returns Quincy Rhodes Jr., but Wilkerson said he’s big on rotation along the defensive line and Sims will be a big part of what the Razorbacks want to do.

”I told Quincy when I first got here, last year (at Tulane) we got to the playoffs because we played three-deep on the D-line,” Wilkerson said. “I’m a firm believer in that and he realizes that. And behind him, we got 88, Sims. Day-day. He’s been really, really good. He’s been one of our better D-linemen, in my opinion, against the run, a lot point of attack so far. It’s new to him as well, but he’s working hard. He’s learning. He’s fighting.”