Transfer LB from North Carolina commits to Arkansas

North Carolina transfer linebacker Khmori House has committed to Arkansas, according to reports Wednesday. The 6-foot, 215-pound Pasadena (Calif.) is the 16th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has two years of eligibility remaining. He visited Arkansas last weekend and has since made trips to Syracuse and Tennessee.

House is currently rated as the fifth-best transfer portal linebacker. He began his career at Washington before heading to Chapel Hill following the 2024 season. Through 12 games this season, House [compiled 78 tackles, 2.5 for loss with a sack, forced a fumble and nabbed an interception.

According to Pro Football Focus, House posted a defense grade of 54.2, a 57.8 run defense grade and 58.2 pass rush grade.

House was a high school teammate of 2026 Arkansas signee Tay Lockett at St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Official player bio:

Prior to North Carolina

• A transfer from the University of Washington where he played in 12 games as a freshman before announcing his departure prior to the Sun Bowl.

• Played for former Huskies defensive coordinator and current Tar Heel DC Steve Belichick at UW.

• Earned Freshman All-America honors from College Football Network in ’24 after playing in all 12 regular season games and recording 35 tackles (19 solo), 1.0 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass breakups.

• Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after a win over Northwestern, when he had three tackles and an interception • A product of S. John Brisco High School in Bellflower, Calif.

Arkansas Transfer Portal Commitments

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team.

