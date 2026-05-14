Trevon Brazile goes off in NBA Combine scrimmage
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile showed off what he’s capable of in the second day of NBA Combine scrimmages on Thursday afternoon at the Wintrust Center in Chicago.
Brazile nearly had a double-double and finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes of action. He went 7-of-17 from the field and connected from deep twice. One of those field goals came via a lob pass for a dunk, something Arkansas fans have seem time and time again in his four-year Razorback career.
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Brazile also showed off his length and recorded one steal, which led to a fastbreak slam dunk on the other end.
This is the second day in a row that Brazile has played in an NBA Combine scrimmage. On Wednesday, he put up nine points (3-for-5 from the field) and had six rebounds with a block. He asserted himself more in Thursday’s scrimmage and it paid off in a big way.
Brazile was the third-highest scorer in the scrimmage behind Ryan Conwell’s 21 and Matthew Able’s 17. He helped Team Rivers to a 100-76 win over Team Carpenter.
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