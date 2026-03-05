Trevon Brazile saves best for last as Nolan Richardson statue announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The vibes inside Bud Walton Arena were immaculate for a plethora of reasons during the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-8, 12-5 SEC) 105-85 win over the Texas Longhorns (18-12, 9-8 SEC) on Wednesday night.

It was the final home game of the season, which meant it was senior night for fifth-year forward Trevon Brazile and center Nick Pringle, who would don Nolan Richardson Court for the final time as collegians. The latter showed out like he knew it was the final game he’d play on the court he’s called home since 2021.

Brazile finished with a career-high 28 points to go along with seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in the 35 minutes that he was on the floor.

”It’s a good feeling to go out with a bang,” Brazile said postgame. “Even though the season’s not over, we got a lot of season left, a lot of goals we want to accomplish. But it felt good to have a good last game.”

Brazile started the game with electricity, grabbing a steal and taking it the other way for a windmill dunk that sent the fans into a frenzy early on. It was picturesque for Brazile, whose career at Arkansas is littered with dunks that look almost exactly like that one.

But the Springfield, Missouri, native couldn’t let his final home game stop with just one roar-inducing dunk, as he posterized Texas’ Matas Vokietaitis minutes later. The student section then started chanting, “Who’s your daddy?”

When he walked off the floor for the final time as head coach John Calipari put Jaden Karuletwa in for him with the game well in hand, he received a thunderous applause from the fans who stuck around.

”It’s a good feeling,” Brazile said. “Hopefully we gave the fans something to be happy about for the last game here this season. Yeah it just feels good.”

Calipari has coached Brazile for two seasons, but also coached against him for three years before that. The biggest area of growth he’s seen, he said, is in his maturity.

”He’s able to play poorly and get out of it, which means like, hey– and here’s a 6-10 kid that blocks shots, can guard different positions, will go rebound, can make shots, makes free throws,” Calipari said. “I mean, how many guys hit with his athleticism at 6-10 can do that? And being more consistent at times, being more physical, but that means you walk into the game knowing, ‘I’m going to hit first,’ or you walk into the game and you’re not ready to hit first, and then you look like, okay, coming after him, so but I think he’s gotten better, and he’s another one that I’ve enjoyed coaching.”

Nolan Richardson statue coming to Bud Walton Arena

Brazile’s performance wasn’t the only reason for celebration on Wednesday night. At halftime, it was announced that a statue of legendary head coach Nolan Richardson will be erected outside Bud Walton Arena.

Richardson’s statue is long overdue. He led the program to its first and only National Championship in 1994 and is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

”It’s great though to see that, for sure,” Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff Jr. said postgame. “Coach Richardson is a big part of our team. He’s been to a couple practices, so it’s always great to see Coach. He’s a legend, so it’s great to see him all the time.”

Calipari joked that his contract requires him to clean the statue, which he’s happy to do. He also said that the former Head Hog deserves to have his likeness etched into the fabric of the grounds at Bud Walton Arena.

”You have Eddie Sutton and Nolan Richardson — we’re all standing on their shoulders,” Calipari said. “Anybody that follows those two, they built this. And they built it their own way, but they built it. Coach deserves a statue. He’s a hall of fame coach. He deserves that statue.”

What’s next for Arkansas basketball

The Razorbacks will hit the road and face the Missouri Tigers in Columbia to close out the regular season on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

