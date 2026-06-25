Trevon Brazile selected in second round of NBA Draft

Trevon Brazile is ready for the next phase of his career. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 35th pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Brazile spent four years at Arkansas and five in college overall, with his freshman season being spent at Missouri. He played for both Eric Musselman and John Calipari while at Arkansas and saw his biggest jump in his final season of basketball.

Last year, Brazile was a key cog in the Razorback machine and averaged 13 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He added 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game to his stat line as well.

Following his final season as a Razorback, Brazile worked out for several teams and talked after a workout with the Kings about his development at Arkansas.

“I got to give the credit to the staff at Arkansas,” Brazile told a scrum of reporters after a workout with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. “I’m not saying it’s easy, but things come a little bit quicker for me just because of the way they do their thing over there. It’s a lot of attention to detail, you just got to be consistent.

“We’re traveling from city to city to city, you got to bring it every day. They don’t care how much you’ve been flying, none of that. So just bringing it every play, every workout.”

Brazile dealt with a lot at Arkansas. He tore his ACL just nine games into the 2022-23 season, his first as a Razorback. The following season was a train wreck as the Hogs finished 16-17 overall and concluded with Musselman leaving Fayetteville for the sunny skies of Southern California.

When Arkansas hired John Calipari, Brazile opted to stick around. He said he turned down multiple lucrative offers to leave, but stayed because he knew how he could develop at Arkansas.

“For me, my loyalty was strong at Arkansas,” Brazile said. “Like, I couldn’t imagine myself playing in another college jersey. The fans there are great. The coaching staff, when Cal and them came in, I was just like, ‘I can’t leave this place.’ I love that place.

“I got offered double the amount of money I was getting paid at Arkansas. I could have went and got paid somewhere else, but I knew nobody else was going to be able to develop me and be able to be hands-on with me like that staff.”

Brazile is the third Razorback to be selected in this year’s NBA Draft and joins Darius Acuff Jr. (Pick 7, Sacramento Kings) and Meleek Thomas (Pick 34, Cleveland Cavaliers) in the draft class.

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