Tulsa hiring Arkansas assistant DJ Gasso as head coach

Arkansas is losing a major piece from its first Women’s College World Series berth after reports came out Thursday that hitting coach DJ Gasso is set to be hired as the new head coach at Tulsa.

Gasso, the son of legend and eight-time national champion Patty Gasso, established himself as one of the nation’s premier hitting coaches in three seasons at Arkansas and Utah before that. The Hogs set multiple program records under Gasso’s watch, including this season when the offense posted a record 26 run-rule victories.

He coached multiple All-Americans during his tenure in Fayetteville, including 2025 National Player of the Year Bri Ellis.

Gasso played college baseball at Bradley University, Hutchinson Community College and Central Oklahoma prior to following his mother, brother JT and father Jim into coaching.

Read more on Gasso here.

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