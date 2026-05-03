Turner walks off Rebels, Razorbacks clinch series

FAYETTEVILLE – No. 22 Arkansas (32-17, 13-11 SEC) won its first SEC home series since March, getting a 2-run walk-off home run from Christian Turner, who entered as a pinch-runner in the seventh. Turner had not recorded an official at-bat in an SEC game since April 11 against Alabama.

HOW CAN YOU NOT BE ROMANTIC ABOUT BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/W8sq8gNNz7 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 3, 2026

Ole Miss called on closer Walker Hooks for the second straight day after throwing 23 pitches Saturday. Hooks came in and got back-to-back strikeouts of Camden Kozeal and Maika Niu to get the Rebels out of a bases loaded one-out situation in the seventh in a 3-3 ball game and pitched a 1-2-3 eighth.

Clutch strikeout onto T8. pic.twitter.com/zsv5OyR0ou — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 3, 2026

Judd Utermark gave the Rebels the lead in the eighth on the second pitch from Ethan McElvain, hitting a go-ahead solo home run, his 19th of the season.

With Hooks already at 24 pitches coming into the ninth, fouled off two straight 1-2 pitches to keep the at-bat alive and smack a leadoff single into right.

With the wind blowing toward the left field foul line, Turner just missed an extra base hit earlier in the at-bat that blew foul but did not miss his chance a second time to keep Arkansas above .500 in SEC play.

Both teams relied heavily on the long ball to supply the offense early. Owen Paino gave Ole Miss 3 runs on one swing off starter Gabe Gaeckle in the second to give Ole Miss a 3-1 lead. Gaeckle returned to the starting rotation after a month out of the bullpen. Gaeckle lasted just 4 innings, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) and striking out 5.

Kuhio Aloy gave Arkansas an RBI single in the first to open the scoring and also hit his third home run in as many games. He finished the series 7-for-12 and now tied with Damian Ruiz for the team lead in batting average (.314).

Zack Stewart also added a solo home run in the fifth, his eighth of the season.

Parker Coil served as the bridge to get to McElvain as the closer. Coil pitched 3 scoreless innings to drop his season ERA to 2.70.

Arkansas now welcomes in Oklahoma for the final home series of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

No. 22 Arkansas (31-17, 12-11 SEC) looks to win the rubber match against No. 17 Ole Miss (32-16, 12-11 SEC). Arkansas turns back to Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.34 ERA) to start for the first time since April 2, his final game in the number one starter role.

Razorback skipper Dave Van Horn also makes some drastic changes to the lineup, pulling Rutenbar out of the leadoff spot for the first time since April 7. Rutenbar is 6 for his last 27 (.222) and pushes Kuhio Aloy up to fifth in the lineup after he started the series 5-for-8 with 12 total bases and a pair of home runs. Ole Miss starts righty Taylor Rabe (3-3, 4.24 ERA).

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Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

SS Camden Kozeal

CF Maika Niu

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Carter Rutenbar

3B TJ Pompey

2B Nolan Souza

RF Zack Stewart

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Ole Miss:

2B Dom Decker

RF Tristan Bissetta

3B Judd Utermark

1B Will Furniss

CF Hayden Federico

DH Colin Reuter

SS Owen Paino

C Austin Fawley

LF Cannon Goldin

RHP Taylor Rabe

Bottom 9th:

Souza singled to right

Turner homered to right, Souza scored, Arkansas 5, Ole Miss 4

Top 9th:

Fawley popped out to third, 1 out

Daniel Pacella replaced Sirmans

Pacella flied out to right, 2 outs

Decker struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 8th:

Aloy struck out swinging, 1 out

Rutenbar lined out to short, 2 outs

Pompey grounded out to third, 3 outs

Top 8th:

Ethan McElvain replaced Coil

Utermark homered to center, Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 3

Furniss grounded out to short, 1 out

Federico struck out swinging, 2 outs

Reuter singled to left

Paino flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 7th:

Souza singled to right

Stewart walked, Souza to second

Christian Turner replaced Stewart at first base

Walker Hooks replaced Robertson

Ruiz grounded out to third, bunt, sacrifice, Souza to third, Turner to second, 1 out

Helfrick intentionally walked

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 7th:

Tate Sirmans replaced Goldin

Sirmans struck out looking, 1 out

Decker struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bissetta struck out looking, 3 outs

Bottom 6th:

JP Robertson replaced Rabe

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy homered to left, Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 3

Rutenbar walked

Pompey grounded into a double play, short to second to first, Rutenbar out at second, 3 outs

Top 6th:

Furniss grounded out to second, 1 out

Federico hit by a pitch

Reuter lined out to right, 2 outs

Paino walked, Federico to second

Fawley grounded into a fielder’s choice, short to second, Federico out at second, 3 outs

Bottom 5th:

Souza grounded out to short, 1 out

Stewart homered to left, Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 2

Ruiz struck out looking, 2 outs

Helfrick singled to center

Kozeal flied out to left, 3 outs

Top 5th:

Parker Coil replaced Gaeckle

Decker lined out to center, 1 out

Bissetta grounded out to second, 2 outs

Utermark flied out to right, 3 outs

Bottom 4th:

Aloy grounded out to short, 1 out

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs

Pompey popped up to first, 3 outs

Top 4th:

Reuter struck out looking, 1 out

Paino singled to right

Fawley walked, Paino to second

Goldin struck out looking, 2 outs

Fawley out at second on a wild pitch, catcher to short, 3 outs

Bottom 3rd:

Helfrick lined out to center, 1 out

Kozeal struck out swinging, 2 outs

Niu struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 3rd:

Bissetta lined out to first, 1 out

Utermark singled to center

Furniss grounded out to the pitcher, Utermark to second, 2 outs

Utermark advanced to third on a wild pitch

Federico grounded out to second, 3 outs

Bottom 2nd:

Pompey singled to right, advanced to second on an error by the right fielder, Pompey out at third right to short to third, 1 out

Souza struck out looking, 2 outs

Stewart walked

Ruiz grounded out to the catcher, 3 outs

Arkansas looked to have a leadoff runner on either second or third after Ole Miss right fielder Tristan Bissetta misplayed a ball in right. Pompey looked to be adjusting his helmet between second and third and was thrown out.

Top 2nd:

Furniss singled to left

Federico reached on a fielder’s choice, Furniss to second on a throwing error by the second baseman, Federico to first

Reuter struck out swinging, 1 out

Paino homered to left, Federico scored, Furniss scored, Ole Miss 3, Arkansas 1

Fawley lined out to third, 2 outs

Goldin singled to center

Decker struck out swinging, 3 outs

Bottom 1st:

Ruiz singled to center

Ruiz stole second

Helfrick walked

Kozeal grounded into a fielder’s choice, Helfrick out at second, second to short, 1 out, Ruiz to third, Kozeal to first

Niu struck out looking, 2 outs

Aloy singled to left, Ruiz scored, Kozeal to second, Arkansas 1, Ole Miss 0

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 3 outs

Top 1st: