Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

Two key players listed as doubtful for Arkansas basketball against Mississippi State

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland1 hour agoHawgBeat

The SEC Availability Report for Arkansas’ Saturday matchup against Mississippi State and Karter Knox and DJ Wagner were both listed as doubtful.

Knox has started 18 games for the Razorbacks this season and played in 21, while Wagner started the first 18 contests and has come off of the bench for the past four.

Neither have had their best season, but are two of eight Razorbacks who have appeared in more than 20 games. Knox is averaging 8.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while Wagner has compiled 7.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest.

The Hogs and Bulldogs tip off from Humphrey Coliseum at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and the game will broadcast on ESPN2.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

More HawgBeat Hoops Coverage

What to know about the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Update on priority recruits in the 2026 class

You may also like