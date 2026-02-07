Two key players listed as doubtful for Arkansas basketball against Mississippi State

The SEC Availability Report for Arkansas’ Saturday matchup against Mississippi State and Karter Knox and DJ Wagner were both listed as doubtful.

Knox has started 18 games for the Razorbacks this season and played in 21, while Wagner started the first 18 contests and has come off of the bench for the past four.

Neither have had their best season, but are two of eight Razorbacks who have appeared in more than 20 games. Knox is averaging 8.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while Wagner has compiled 7.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest.

The Hogs and Bulldogs tip off from Humphrey Coliseum at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and the game will broadcast on ESPN2.

