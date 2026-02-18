Two players out for Arkansas versus Alabama

Arkansas will be without guards Karter Knox and Isaiah Sealy in Wednesday’s game against No. 25 Alabama, according the first SEC Availability Report released on Tuesday.

Knox has only played in one game in the month of February while nursing a knee injury, against Auburn last Saturday but only played six minutes finishing with one point off of a free throw. He has averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 22 games with 18 starts in 2025-26.

Sealy, a true freshman Springdale graduate, has seen his playing time increase in the past few weeks with both Knox and fellow guard DJ Wagner nursing injuries, but he did not play in the most recent game against Auburn. Sealy has averaged 3.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game this season.

Davion Hannah, Keitenn Bristow and Collins Onyejiaka were listed as out for the Crimson Tide and Taylor Bol Bowen is questionable.

Arkansas (19-6, 9-3 SEC) and Alabama (18-7, 8-4 SEC) tip off at 6 p.m. CT from Colman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

