Two Razorbacks receive Perfect Game Preseason All-America honors

A pair of Arkansas Baseball players were named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-American Team, released Wednesday.

Pitcher Gabe Gaeckle and outfielder Maika Niu made the second and third team, respectively.

Gaeckle is in his third year with the Razorbacks and pitched to a 4.42 ERA in 71.1 innings of work with 92 strikeouts as both a starter and reliever. Gaeckle picked up the All-American Honors as a reliever, but is expected to be a weekend starter in his draft year.

Niu transferred to Arkansas after two previous stops at New Orleans and spending the 2025 season with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

In one year with the Thundering Herd, Niu slashed .276/.343/.560 with a team-leading 15 home runs and 52 RBI in 58 games. He also became the first Arkansas player to win the Cape Cod League MVP, widely considered the best collegiate summer ball league.

Arkansas was one of six SEC schools to garner more than one Preseason All-American, joining Texas (3), LSU (3), Georgia (2), Texas A&M (2) and Tennessee (2).

Arkansas’ opening game of the 2026 season is just over a month away. The Razorbacks start the 2026 season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against Oklahoma State on Feb. 13.