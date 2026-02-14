UPDATES: No. 7 Arkansas run-rules Oklahoma State

No. 7 Arkansas bombed away to start the 2026 season as they run-ruled a formidable Oklahoma State with four home runs to win its 26th opening day game in 27 years, 12-2.

With plenty of preseason hype, catcher Ryder Helfrick wasted no time showing why he is a preseason Golden Spikes Award candidate. Helfrick, hitting in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the first time in his college career, deposited the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first to left-center for a two-run homer.

In his second at-bat, Helfrick hit his second homer in as many at-bats to straightaway center over the 407 sign at Globe Life Field.

Arkansas needed just two pitchers to get through eight innings, striking out 15 Cowboys. Gabe Gaeckle made his first start since April 12 last season and struck out 9 in 4 1/3 innings of work. His only blemish came in the fifth when Garrett Shull hit a two-run homer.

Cole Gibler got the final 11 outs with 6 strikeouts using his patented wipeout slider.

Camden Kozeal and Maika Niu got involved with the home run party late. Niu’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth enacted the 10-run rule.

Eight of the nine Arkansas starters got a hit with only Carson Brumbaugh finishing the night 0-for-4.

Play-By-Play

The Arkansas baseball team opens the season with a four-game weekend slate on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas).

Friday’s matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys is the first of three contests against Big 12 opponents in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown, followed by No. 10 TCU Saturday, Texas Tech Sunday and then Tarleton State to close out the weekend.

Junior right-hander Gabe Gaeckle (4-2, 3.63 ERA in 2025) will get the start for the Hogs against Oklahoma State lefty Hudson Barrett, who transferred to Stillwater from UC – Santa Barbara over the offseason.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. following the conclusion of the first two games of the day. Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 10-3 and TCU defeated Vanderbilt 5-4.

Opening Game Starting Lineups

Oklahoma State Lineup:

1. 2B Brock Thompson

2. 3B Aidan Meola

3. CF Kolin Ritchie

4. 1B Colin Brueggemann

5. SS Avery Ortiz

6. C Campbell Smithwick

7. DH Garrett Shull

8. RF TP Wentworth

9. LF Alex Conover

LHP Hudson Barrett

Arkansas

1. DH Nolan Souza

2. C Ryder Helfrick

3. 2B Camden Kozeal

4. CF Maika Niu

5. RF Kuhio Aloy

6. 1B Reese Robinett

7. 3B TJ Pompey

8. SS Carson Brumbaugh

9. LF Damian Ruiz

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

8th Inning

Thompson struck out looking, 1 out

Meola lined out to second, 2 outs

Ritchie struck out swinging, 3 outs

Gibler picking right where he left off last season. 6 strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless. Arkansas up to 15 Ks as a staff.

Parker Jennings replaces Blake

Christian Turner pinch-hit for Ruiz

Turner walked

Souza singled to center, Turner to third

Helfrick struck out swinging, Souza stole second, 1 out

Kozeal struck out looking, 2 outs

Niu homered to right-center, Turner scored, Souza scored, 12-2 Arkansas

Maika Niu sends the Arkansas fans into a frenzy as they run-rule Oklahoma State for the second time in four years in Arlington.

7th Inning

Smithwick grounded out to second, 1 out

Shull struck out swinging, 2 outs

Wentworth walked

Conover flied out to left, 3 outs

Gibler lost Wentworth after being ahead 0-2, but no damage. Stretch time.

Helfrick struck out swinging, Helfrick reached on a dropped third strike

Helfrick stole second

Kozeal homered to right center, Helfrick scored, 8-2 Arkansas

Camden Kozeal LASER alert, 415 feet

Niu struck out looking, 1 out

Aloy singled to left

Aloy stole second

Robinett singled to left, Aloy to third

Pompey flied out to left, Aloy scored, Robinett to second, 9-2 Arkansas

One of the better all-around plays for the Hogs. Aloy tagged on a medium depth ball and Robinett takes second when the Cowboys overthrew the cutoff man

Brumbaugh grounded out to short, 3 outs

6th Inning

Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out

Brueggemann grounded out to second, 2 outs

Ortiz struck out looking, 3 outs

Pompey singled to short

Brumbaugh lined into a double play, Pompey out at second, 2 outs

Pompey gets way too far off the bag and pays the price

Ruiz singled to center

Drew Blake replaces Rhodes

Souza struck out swinging, 3 outs

5th Inning

Smithwick struck out swinging, Smithwick reaches on a dropped third strike, Smithwick to second on a throwing error by Ryder Helfrick

Helfrick is human after all. He fires a throw down to first up the line to put the leadoff runner in scoring position.

Shull homered to right, Smithwick scored, 3-2 Arkansas

Wentworth singled to center

Conover struck out swinging, 1 out

Cole Gibler replaces Gabe Gaeckle

Classic Dave Van Horn early season move. Cole Gibler coming in after Gaeckle allows three of his last four hitters to reach at just 75 pitches. Lineup turns over for the third time.

Final line: 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, 75 pitches, 52 strikes

Thompson grounded out into a fielder’s choice, Wentworth out at second, first to short

Thompson stole second

Meola struck out looking, 3 outs

Nice work by Gibler to strand the tying run at second. Slider is still good as ever.

Brumbaugh flied out to right, 1 out

Ruiz reaches on an error by the shortstop

Souza grounded out to second, Ruiz to second

Helfrick intentionally walked

Kozeal walked, Ruiz to third, Helfrick to second

Stormy Rhodes replaces Barrett

Niu singled to short, Ruiz scored, Helfrick to third, Kozeal to second, 4-2 Arkansas

Aloy singled to right, Helfrick scored, Kozeal scored, Niu to third, 6-2 Arkansas

Robinett flied out to center, 3 outs

4th Inning

Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out

Brueggemann struck out looking, 2 outs

Ortiz popped out to third, 3 outs

Gaeckle up to seven strikeouts on 59 pitches. No runner in scoring position since the first inning.

Aloy lined out to second, 1 out

Robinett grounded out to short, 2 outs

Pompey singled to left

Pompey caught stealing, catcher to second, 3 outs

Dave Van Horn not happy with the call but by the letter of the law, Pompey’s fingers just overslid the bag.

3rd Inning

Conover walked

Thompson struck out looking, 1 out

Conover caught stealing, catcher to second, 2 outs

Meola struck out swinging, 3 outs

What a day for catchers so far. The Baylor catcher hit three grand slams. Colin Barczi for Vanderbilt hit three homers. Ryder Helfrick not doing too shabby, fired a missile into the waiting glove of Kozeal to gun down a would be base stealer.

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick homered to center, 3-0 Arkansas

Goodness gracious. He also just missed one down the left field line the pitch before.

Kozeal grounded out to second, 2 outs

Niu struck out looking, 3 outs

Outside of Ryder Helfrick, Barrett’s been pretty good.

2nd Inning

Smithwick flied out to right, 1 out

Shull struck out swinging, 2 outs

Wentworth struck out swinging, 3 outs

Two Ks for Gaeckle. Looking good through two innings, just 29 pitches. Kuhio Aloy also finally has a fielding percentage in his college career. He made an error in his only chance last year. Nice play on the track in a big-league ball park.

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Brumbaugh grounded out to third, 2 outs

Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs

Much better inning from Barrett. Got ahead against all three hitters. Aidan Meola with a laser of a throw to put away Brumbaugh from the hot corner after an initial bobble.

1st inning

Thompson singled to right center

Meola singled to right center, Thompson to second

Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out

Bruggemann grounded out to first, Thompson to third, Meola to second, 2 outs

Ortiz grounded out to second, 3 outs

Nice work from Gaeckle to work around two singles to start the game. He’s getting ahead on the hitters early. First look at the Razorback offense in a moment.

Souza doubled down to left field line

Helfrick homered to left, Souza scored, 2-0 Arkansas

First pitch, Ryder Helfrick just piped one to the second deck, Santa Maria.

Kozeal walked

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs

Robinett grounded out to short, 3 outs

Nice bounce back from Barrett after the first three reach. Helfrick is going to be some kind of a two-hole hitter this year. Crazy that this time last year he hit eighth in the order.