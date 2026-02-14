UPDATES: No. 7 Arkansas run-rules Oklahoma State
No. 7 Arkansas bombed away to start the 2026 season as they run-ruled a formidable Oklahoma State with four home runs to win its 26th opening day game in 27 years, 12-2.
With plenty of preseason hype, catcher Ryder Helfrick wasted no time showing why he is a preseason Golden Spikes Award candidate. Helfrick, hitting in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the first time in his college career, deposited the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first to left-center for a two-run homer.
In his second at-bat, Helfrick hit his second homer in as many at-bats to straightaway center over the 407 sign at Globe Life Field.
Arkansas needed just two pitchers to get through eight innings, striking out 15 Cowboys. Gabe Gaeckle made his first start since April 12 last season and struck out 9 in 4 1/3 innings of work. His only blemish came in the fifth when Garrett Shull hit a two-run homer.
Cole Gibler got the final 11 outs with 6 strikeouts using his patented wipeout slider.
Camden Kozeal and Maika Niu got involved with the home run party late. Niu’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth enacted the 10-run rule.
Eight of the nine Arkansas starters got a hit with only Carson Brumbaugh finishing the night 0-for-4.
Play-By-Play
The Arkansas baseball team opens the season with a four-game weekend slate on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas).
Friday’s matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys is the first of three contests against Big 12 opponents in the Shriner’s Children’s College Showdown, followed by No. 10 TCU Saturday, Texas Tech Sunday and then Tarleton State to close out the weekend.
Junior right-hander Gabe Gaeckle (4-2, 3.63 ERA in 2025) will get the start for the Hogs against Oklahoma State lefty Hudson Barrett, who transferred to Stillwater from UC – Santa Barbara over the offseason.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. following the conclusion of the first two games of the day. Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech 10-3 and TCU defeated Vanderbilt 5-4.
Opening Game Starting Lineups
Oklahoma State Lineup:
1. 2B Brock Thompson
2. 3B Aidan Meola
3. CF Kolin Ritchie
4. 1B Colin Brueggemann
5. SS Avery Ortiz
6. C Campbell Smithwick
7. DH Garrett Shull
8. RF TP Wentworth
9. LF Alex Conover
LHP Hudson Barrett
Arkansas
1. DH Nolan Souza
2. C Ryder Helfrick
3. 2B Camden Kozeal
4. CF Maika Niu
5. RF Kuhio Aloy
6. 1B Reese Robinett
7. 3B TJ Pompey
8. SS Carson Brumbaugh
9. LF Damian Ruiz
RHP Gabe Gaeckle
8th Inning
Thompson struck out looking, 1 out
Meola lined out to second, 2 outs
Ritchie struck out swinging, 3 outs
Gibler picking right where he left off last season. 6 strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless. Arkansas up to 15 Ks as a staff.
Parker Jennings replaces Blake
Christian Turner pinch-hit for Ruiz
Turner walked
Souza singled to center, Turner to third
Helfrick struck out swinging, Souza stole second, 1 out
Kozeal struck out looking, 2 outs
Niu homered to right-center, Turner scored, Souza scored, 12-2 Arkansas
Maika Niu sends the Arkansas fans into a frenzy as they run-rule Oklahoma State for the second time in four years in Arlington.
7th Inning
Smithwick grounded out to second, 1 out
Shull struck out swinging, 2 outs
Wentworth walked
Conover flied out to left, 3 outs
Gibler lost Wentworth after being ahead 0-2, but no damage. Stretch time.
Helfrick struck out swinging, Helfrick reached on a dropped third strike
Helfrick stole second
Kozeal homered to right center, Helfrick scored, 8-2 Arkansas
Camden Kozeal LASER alert, 415 feet
Niu struck out looking, 1 out
Aloy singled to left
Aloy stole second
Robinett singled to left, Aloy to third
Pompey flied out to left, Aloy scored, Robinett to second, 9-2 Arkansas
One of the better all-around plays for the Hogs. Aloy tagged on a medium depth ball and Robinett takes second when the Cowboys overthrew the cutoff man
Brumbaugh grounded out to short, 3 outs
6th Inning
Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out
Brueggemann grounded out to second, 2 outs
Ortiz struck out looking, 3 outs
Pompey singled to short
Brumbaugh lined into a double play, Pompey out at second, 2 outs
Pompey gets way too far off the bag and pays the price
Ruiz singled to center
Drew Blake replaces Rhodes
Souza struck out swinging, 3 outs
5th Inning
Smithwick struck out swinging, Smithwick reaches on a dropped third strike, Smithwick to second on a throwing error by Ryder Helfrick
Helfrick is human after all. He fires a throw down to first up the line to put the leadoff runner in scoring position.
Shull homered to right, Smithwick scored, 3-2 Arkansas
Wentworth singled to center
Conover struck out swinging, 1 out
Cole Gibler replaces Gabe Gaeckle
Classic Dave Van Horn early season move. Cole Gibler coming in after Gaeckle allows three of his last four hitters to reach at just 75 pitches. Lineup turns over for the third time.
Final line: 4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, 75 pitches, 52 strikes
Thompson grounded out into a fielder’s choice, Wentworth out at second, first to short
Thompson stole second
Meola struck out looking, 3 outs
Nice work by Gibler to strand the tying run at second. Slider is still good as ever.
Brumbaugh flied out to right, 1 out
Ruiz reaches on an error by the shortstop
Souza grounded out to second, Ruiz to second
Helfrick intentionally walked
Kozeal walked, Ruiz to third, Helfrick to second
Stormy Rhodes replaces Barrett
Niu singled to short, Ruiz scored, Helfrick to third, Kozeal to second, 4-2 Arkansas
Aloy singled to right, Helfrick scored, Kozeal scored, Niu to third, 6-2 Arkansas
Robinett flied out to center, 3 outs
4th Inning
Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out
Brueggemann struck out looking, 2 outs
Ortiz popped out to third, 3 outs
Gaeckle up to seven strikeouts on 59 pitches. No runner in scoring position since the first inning.
Aloy lined out to second, 1 out
Robinett grounded out to short, 2 outs
Pompey singled to left
Pompey caught stealing, catcher to second, 3 outs
Dave Van Horn not happy with the call but by the letter of the law, Pompey’s fingers just overslid the bag.
3rd Inning
Conover walked
Thompson struck out looking, 1 out
Conover caught stealing, catcher to second, 2 outs
Meola struck out swinging, 3 outs
What a day for catchers so far. The Baylor catcher hit three grand slams. Colin Barczi for Vanderbilt hit three homers. Ryder Helfrick not doing too shabby, fired a missile into the waiting glove of Kozeal to gun down a would be base stealer.
Souza struck out swinging, 1 out
Helfrick homered to center, 3-0 Arkansas
Goodness gracious. He also just missed one down the left field line the pitch before.
Kozeal grounded out to second, 2 outs
Niu struck out looking, 3 outs
Outside of Ryder Helfrick, Barrett’s been pretty good.
2nd Inning
Smithwick flied out to right, 1 out
Shull struck out swinging, 2 outs
Wentworth struck out swinging, 3 outs
Two Ks for Gaeckle. Looking good through two innings, just 29 pitches. Kuhio Aloy also finally has a fielding percentage in his college career. He made an error in his only chance last year. Nice play on the track in a big-league ball park.
Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
Brumbaugh grounded out to third, 2 outs
Ruiz struck out swinging, 3 outs
Much better inning from Barrett. Got ahead against all three hitters. Aidan Meola with a laser of a throw to put away Brumbaugh from the hot corner after an initial bobble.
1st inning
Thompson singled to right center
Meola singled to right center, Thompson to second
Ritchie struck out swinging, 1 out
Bruggemann grounded out to first, Thompson to third, Meola to second, 2 outs
Ortiz grounded out to second, 3 outs
Nice work from Gaeckle to work around two singles to start the game. He’s getting ahead on the hitters early. First look at the Razorback offense in a moment.
Souza doubled down to left field line
Helfrick homered to left, Souza scored, 2-0 Arkansas
First pitch, Ryder Helfrick just piped one to the second deck, Santa Maria.
Kozeal walked
Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
Aloy struck out swinging, 2 outs
Robinett grounded out to short, 3 outs
Nice bounce back from Barrett after the first three reach. Helfrick is going to be some kind of a two-hole hitter this year. Crazy that this time last year he hit eighth in the order.