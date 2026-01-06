USC defensive line transfer commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed the commitment of Southern Cal defensive lineman Carlon Jones.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound redshirt freshman out of Bay Cities, Texas, is the 10th transfer portal pickup for Ryan Silverfield this cycle and the first from the portal on the defensive line.

Jones recorded three solo tackles and four total tackles for the Trojans last season. He appeared in four games and had a tackle in each one.

Coming out of high school in the class of 2024, Jones was a four-star prospect and the No. 193 player in the nation according to Rivals. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Official Bio:

2025: Jones will compete for playing time on the defensive line as a redshirt freshman in 2025.



2024: Jones did not see action as a true freshman in 2024.



HIGH SCHOOL: Jones, a four-star recruit, was rated as the No. 17 defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports, No. 31 by 247Sports, No. 33 by Rivals and No. 49 by ESPN. He was touted as the No. 36 player in the state of Texas by On3, No. 38 by 247Sports and No. 64 by Rivals. He is 237th on the Top 247 List.



As a senior at Bay City (Texas) HS, he recorded 95 tackles, including 30 TFLs (with 17.5 sacks) and 23 QB hurries. He tied for third in the state in sacks. He was named Texas District 12-4 Division I MVP. Additionally, he was named the Preseason 4A Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the Preseason 4A All-State First Team. He was also invited to compete in the 2023 Under Armour Next Camp Series.



As a junior in 2022, he tallied 102 tackles, including 29 for loss (with 13 sacks), 4 QB hurries and 1 PBU. He was named the 2022 Texas District 12-4A Division I Co-Defensive MVP and the 2022 Victoria Advocate All-Area Defensive Lineman of the Year. He also earned placement on the Texas Sports Writers Association 4A All-State First Team and the 2022 Padilla Poll All-State Second Team.



During his sophomore season, he notched 63 tackles, including 11 for loss (with 2 sacks) and 3 forced fumbles. Offensively, he had 5 receptions for 54 yards (10.8 avg.) and 1 TD. He was named Team Defensive MVP and selected to the 2021 District 12-4A First Team.



A three-sport athlete, Jones also played basketball and competed in track and field as shot putter. In basketball, he earned 2022-23 4A Region IV District 26 Defensive MVP, 2020-21 District 12-4A First Team honors, 2021-22 Academic All-District 25-4A honors and was named Team MVP.



PERSONAL: His cousin is former NBA player, Rashard Lewis.