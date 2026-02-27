UT Arlington scores big upset over Arkansas despite late rally

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks were outclassed for the majority of the day, but a late rally fell short in a 4-3 loss to open the weekend series against the UT Arlington Mavericks at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas (7-3) continued to struggle offensively throughout the game, but finally woke up with two outs in the ninth. Ryder Helfrick drew a walk then advanced to second base, then Camden Kozeal reached first on an error that put runners on the corners.

This forced the Mavericks to pull Caylon Dygart, who dominated the Arkansas lineup for 8.2 innings surrendering only 2 hits and striking out 11, in favor of Hayes Melville who was tagged for a double to right center by Kuhio Aloy, then a double to left center off of Reese Robinett to cut the lead to a run.

However, Maiki Niu grounded out to third base on the ensuing at-bat for the Mavericks to escape with the upset.

UT Arlington got started quickly, tagging Arkansas righty Gabe Gaeckle for two runs in the first inning. A two-run homer in the fourth that was deposited over the left field wall by Austin Phillips that sent more shockwaves through the home crowd.

Nine of 10 UT Arlington batters reached base safely at least once, led by Phillips who was a perfect 2 for 2 and Zach Mazoch also notched multiple hits with a double.

Cole Gibler was solid in relief for the Hogs, twirling 3.2 innings of 1-hit ball with 5 punchouts.

Arkansas hopes to avoid snapping a 33-game non-conference regular season weekend series streak when the Razorbacks take the field for Game 2 Saturday with first pitch set for 2 p.m. CT. The matchup will stream on SEC Network+.

Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

C Ryder Helfrick

DH Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

3B TJ Pompey

SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

UT Arlington

RF Preston Knott

2B Xavier Melendez

DH Zach Mazoch

CF Xander McAfee

1B Noah Fields

C Ethan Ho

SS Harold Laracuente

3B Austin Phillips

LF Jackson Hill

RHP Caylon Dygert

Live Play-By-Play

9th Inning

T9 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Rook flied out to cf (0-0)

• Knott grounded out to 2b (0-1 F)

• Melendez grounded out to ss (3-1 SBBB)

UTA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B9 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Turner struck out looking (2-2 KSBBFK)

• Ruiz struck out swinging (1-2 KKBS)

• Helfrick walked (3-2 BFBBFB)

• Helfrick advanced to second

• Kozeal reached on a fielding error by 1b (3-2 BKSBFBFF); Helfrick advanced to third

Melville to p for Dygert

• Aloy doubled to right center, 2 RBI (1-1 BK); Kozeal scored, unearned; Helfrick scored, unearned (UT Arlington 4-2)

• Robinett doubled to left center, RBI (1-2 BFK); Aloy scored, unearned. (UT Arlington 4-3)

• Niu grounded out to 3b (1-0 B)

ARK Inning Summary: 3 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB

8th Inning

T8 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Ho struck out swinging (1-2 SFBS)

• Laracuente grounded out to p (2-2 SBFBF)

• Phillips grounded out to 2b (1-1 BK)

UTA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B8 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Niu grounded out to ss (2-2 KSBBF)

• Souza grounded out to p (2-2 BBKF)

• Rutenbar grounded out to 3b (2-2 BKFB)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

7th Inning

T7 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Melendez struck out swinging to catcher (0-2 FSS)

• Mazoch struck out looking (2-2 FBSBK)

• McAfee singled to center field (0-0)

• Fields reached on a fielder’s choice (0-0); McAfee out at first ss to 1b

UTA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

B7 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Helfrick walked (3-1 FBBBB)

• Kozeal singled to left field (0-1 K); Helfrick advanced to second

• Aloy struck out swinging (0-2 KKS)

• Robinett grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b (1-2 FFB); Kozeal out on the play

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

6th Inning

T6 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Ho lined out to 3b (0-1 K)

• Laracuente singled to right field (0-0)

• Phillips homered to left field, 2 RBI (1-0 B); Laracuente scored (UT Arlington 4-0)

Gibler to p for Gaeckle

• Haskins struck out swinging (0-2 KSS)

• Knott struck out swinging (2-2 SBFBS)

UTA Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B6 – UT Arlington 4, Arkansas 0

• Pompey struck out swinging (0-2 KSS)

• Brumbaugh grounded out to ss (0-0)

• Ruiz struck out swinging (1-2 BKSS)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

5th Inning

T5 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Melendez lined out to rf (2-1 KBB)

• Mazoch singled up the middle (1-0 B)

• McAfee hit by pitch (0-1 K); Mazoch advanced to second

• Fields grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b (1-1 SB); McAfee out on the play

UTA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

B5 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Robinett struck out swinging (1-2 KBKS)

• Niu struck out looking (2-2 KSBFFFBK)

• Souza flied out to lf (2-2 BKSB)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

4th Inning

T4 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Ho singled to left field (1-2 KFB)

• Laracuente walked (3-2 FBBBFB); Ho advanced to second

• Phillips out at first p to 2b, SAC, bunt (2-1 BBK); Laracuente advanced to second; Ho advanced to third

• Hill struck out swinging (1-2 KBSS)

• Knott lined out to cf (3-2 KBKFBB)

UTA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

B4 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Helfrick grounded out to ss (2-1 SBB)

• Kozeal singled to left center (0-0)

• Aloy grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b (1-1 BF); Kozeal out on the play

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Third Inning

T3 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Mazoch grounded out to 2b (2-1 FBB)

• McAfee struck out swinging (0-2 KKS)

• Fields grounded out to 3b (0-1 F)

UTA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B3 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Pompey struck out swinging (1-2 FKBS)

• Brumbaugh struck out swinging (1-2 KSBS)

• Ruiz struck out looking (2-2 BKKBFK)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

2nd Inning

T2 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Laracuente struck out looking (0-2 KFK)

• Phillips singled to center field (1-1 BK)

• Hill walked (3-0 BBBB); Phillips advanced to second

• Knott struck out swinging (2-2 BKBKS)

• Melendez flied out to cf (0-2 FF)

UTA Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

B2 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Aloy grounded out to 2b (1-0 B)

• Robinett reached on a fielding error by ss (3-1 BBBK)

• Niu grounded out to 3b (1-2 BFS); Robinett advanced to second

• Souza flied out to lf (3-2 FSBBB)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB

1st Inning

T1 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas 0

• Knott doubled to right field (2-0 BB)

• Melendez singled to right field (2-2 KSBBF); Knott advanced to third

• Mazoch doubled down the rf line, RBI (0-1 K); Melendez advanced to third; Knott scored. (UT Arlington 2-0)

• McAfee flied out to cf, RBI (0-1 F); Mazoch advanced to third; Melendez scored (UT Arlington 1-0)

• Fields reached on a fielder’s choice (0-1 F); Mazoch out at home 3b to c

• Ho struck out looking (2-2 SBSBK)

UTA Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

B1 – UT Arlington 2, Arkansas

• Ruiz lined out to ss (2-2 KBBK)

• Helfrick grounded out to 2b (0-2 SS)

• Kozeal struck out swinging, out at first c to 1b (0-2 FFS)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB