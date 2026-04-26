Valley View defensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Following Arkansas‘ Red-White game on Saturday, the Razorbacks earned their seventh commitment for the 2027 class from 6-foot-3, 315-pound Valley View defensive tackle Eli Thornton Sunday.

Thornton was on-hand for the Red-White game and told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that his trip was “amazing.”

“The visit went amazing,” Thornton said of his visit back. “Just everything was great and has been great. Coach Silverfield, (Kynjee) Cotton, Wilk (Landius Wilkerson), and (Ron) Roberts are all great people and amazing coaches.”

Thornton received his offer from the Hogs during an unofficial visit back in March. He plans to return to Fayetteville for an official visit on June 19.

While helping the Valley View Blazers win the program’s fourth consecutive 5A-East conference championship, Thornton logged 24 total tackles, 18 of which were for loss, with 4 sacks and more than 25 quarterback pressures.

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