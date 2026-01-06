Virginia transfer defensive lineman commits to Arkansas

Virginia transfer defensive lineman Hunter Osborne has committed to Arkansas, reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Tuesday. Osborne, 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, is the 12th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has one year of eligibility remaining.

The Trussville (Ala.) native was a consensus 4-star prospect in the class of 2024 and was the 175th player overall in his class per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He began his career at Alabama before joining the Cavaliers prior to last season. Through 14 games in 2025, Osborne logged 15 tackles, including two tackles for loss with a sack.

According to Pro Football Focus, Osborne posted a 65.4 defensive grade and a 61.9 tackling grade in 271 snaps.

Official player bio:

AT VIRGINIA

2025 – Earned his first career sack – also his first career tackle for loss – in UVA’s 30-27 overtime win at Louisville (10/4) … Posted a career-best four tackles in UVA’s 48-20 ACC-opening win over Stanford (9/20) … Recorded 0.5 tackles for loss at NC State (9/6) … Made his UVA debut in 48-7 season opening win over Coastal Carolina (8/30) … Enrolled at Virginia in January.

PRIOR TO VIRGINIA

AT ALABAMA (2023-24)

2024 – Appeared in four games against Western Kentucky, Wisconsin, Missouri and Mercer. 2023 – Did not appear in any games; redshirted.

HIGH SCHOOL

One of the highest-ranked defensive linemen in the nation and consensus four-star recruit who fielded more than 50 Division I offers … listed by the 247Composite as the 130th-ranked player in the nation while checking in at No. 19 at the defensive line position and No. 13 in the state of Alabama … 247Sports listed him at No. 144 overall and the No. 12 player in Alabama … ranked as the No. 10 strongside defensive end in the nation and the No. 14 overall player in the state by Rivals.com … No. 210 on the ESPN300 rankings … also regarded as the No. 34 defensive end in the nation, the No. 107 player in the Southeast Region and No. 15 in the state of Alabama by ESPN … checked in as the No. 125 prospect according to the On3 Consensus and the 13th-ranked defensive lineman in the nation … On3’s No. 163 player in the nation, the No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 13 recruit in the state … ranked as a four-star by PrepStar Magazine, who has him listed at No. 68 overall, No. 7 at his position and No. 9 out of Alabama … earned a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game … played for Josh Floyd at Hewitt-Trussville High School … chose Alabama over Auburn, Tennessee and Texas.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Another new rule is that five days after the hiring of a new head coach, a 15-day portal window will open for the players on that team. However, this only applies to coaching changes after Jan. 2.

