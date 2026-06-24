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WATCH: Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek, CommunityAmerica CEO discuss Razorback Stadium naming rights

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Kyle Sutherland@HawgBeat
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Hunter Yurachek

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek and CommunityAmerica Credit Union CEO Lisa Ginter met with the media on Wednesday to talk about the football stadium’s naming rights being changed to CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium beginning in 2027.

Read more on that here.

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