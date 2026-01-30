WATCH: Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne previews Kentucky
Arkansas Razorbacks associate head coach Kenny Payne previews the No. 15 Hogs’ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.
More HawgBeat Hoops Coverage
• Three Kentucky Wildcats players to know about ahead of rivalry matchup
• John Calipari on Kentucky: ‘the only significance is we need to keep winning’