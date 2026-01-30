Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

WATCH: Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne previews Kentucky

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland45 minutes agoHawgBeat

Arkansas Razorbacks associate head coach Kenny Payne previews the No. 15 Hogs’ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

More HawgBeat Hoops Coverage

Three Kentucky Wildcats players to know about ahead of rivalry matchup

John Calipari on Kentucky: ‘the only significance is we need to keep winning’

Hoop Hogs analytics update – 1/28

You may also like