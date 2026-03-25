WATCH: Arkansas basketball practice ahead of Sweet 16 matchup with Arizona

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team took the court for practice at the SAP Center Wednesday ahead of the Sweet 16 showdown against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Hogs and ‘Cats tip at 8:45 CT on CBS.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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