WATCH: Courtney Deifel, players postgame – Nebraska 5, Arkansas 3 (Women's College World Series)

Arkansas head softball coach Courtney Deifel, along with players Payton Burnham and Kailey Wyckoff, recap the Razorbacks’ 5-3 loss in 10 innings in the first round of the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City (Okla.).

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